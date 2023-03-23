 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

One of the largest tech YouTube channels was killed by crypto scammers

Jacob Roach
By

Multiple YouTube channels under the Linus Media Group (LMG) brand have been taken offline after being hijacked by crypto scammers. The main Linus Tech Tip YouTube channel, which has amassed over 15 million subscribers, is offline, as are the TechQuickie and TechLinked channels. It appears all three were impacted by the same hackers.

The channels stayed live briefly early Thursday morning, promoting bogus livestreams that included pre-recorded footage of tech personalities like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey talking about cryptocurrency. The streams redirect to websites embedded with cryptocurrency scams.

Related Videos
The hacked version of the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel.
u/Gone_Goofed

Although the accounts have been suspended for the time being, the hackers also revealed several videos on the channel that had been set to Private, including approval video drafts for sponsors and test clips. It’s not clear when the account will be reinstated or how many videos will return, but LMG is aware of the situation.

LMG isn’t the first to experience this type of hack. Over the past year, several fake VEVO channels have popped up around large album releases that promote the same fake livestream. Some of the artists include Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

These types of scams can spread quickly due to how they’re designed. If you’re subscribed to a channel, YouTube will notify you when the channel starts a livestream, unlike when the channel simply uploads a video. The scammers generally change the name and icon of the channel, and due to overtaking popular, Verified channels, display a badge indicating they’re a legitimate channel.

That was the case for LMG. The main Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel retained its logo and badge, but the other smaller channels had their logo changed to a Tesla logo. The channels are generally renamed to “teslaliveonline” or something similar.

YouTube has seen an uptick in hackings from crypto scammers over the past year, and the company has yet to implement any features to mitigate the problem. Given the wide-reaching nature of the hacks, and the high-profile channels they can target, it’s clear the platform needs features to reduce the potentially devastating impact of a hack like this.

The LMG YouTube channels affected remain offline for the time being. We’ll update this article when they’re reinstated.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Searches for health topics on YouTube now highlights personal stories
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.

Google and TikTok aren't the only places people look for information on health issues. YouTube is another resource people look to for educating themselves on health-related topics. Now, YouTube has launched a new feature in an attempt to further support those queries in a different way.

On Wednesday, the video-sharing website announced its latest feature via a blog post. Known as a Personal Stories shelf, the new search-related feature will yield a "shelf" of personal story videos about the health topics users search for. Essentially, if you search for a health topic, a Personal Stories shelf may appear in your search results and it will be populated with YouTube videos that feature personal stories about people who have experienced the health issue you searched for.

Read more
YouTube’s dislike button is barely functional, says Mozilla
Person Holding Tablet Computer Showing Videos

YouTube's dislike button does nothing for the algorithm, a new Mozilla study has found. We continue to see content we don't want no matter how much we mash that thumbs down. The same goes for "Not Interested" and "Don't recommend this channel" options.

The report, titled Does This Button Work? Investigating YouTube's Ineffective User Controls, comes after a months-long study of YouTube behavior by the Mozilla Foundation. They enlisted the help of 20,000 volunteer web users through an extension on Mozilla's Firefox browser, the RegretsReporter.

Read more
This beloved TikTok feature is coming to YouTube Shorts
Two mobile devices showing two people dancing in YouTube Shorts videos.

YouTube Shorts, the video-sharing website's answer to TikTok videos, is getting a new comment reply feature and with it, looks more like its wildly popular competitor.

On Thursday, the new feature was announced via an update to a YouTube Help thread titled "New Features and Updates for Shorts Viewers & Creators." The announcement was posted by a TeamYouTube community manager.

Read more