Logitech churns out two lightweight headphones targeting mobile, consoles, PC

On Thursday, June 8, Logitech introduced two new headphones targeting the PC, mobile, and console markets: the G433 and G233. Based on the company’s proprietary 40mm Pro-G audio drivers, they serve as Logitech’s lightest headphones to date, and are meant to be used anywhere, whether you’re locked in front of a desktop monitor taking aliens head-on, or listening to music while riding the subway.

Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset

For starters, this headset ships with a detachable PC cable, a detachable mobile cable, a detachable boom microphone, a Y-adapter, a second set of ear pads, and a protective bag for storing everything in one place.

The USB-based cable includes embedded controls for the volume and microphone, and an embedded sound card on the USB end supporting 7.1 surround sound. Meanwhile, the mobile cable is analog-only, consisting of a single 3.5mm jack and an inline microphone. Customers can also use this cable when connecting to a desktop or laptop either through the one jack, or the provided Y-connector for devices with separate microphone and headphone jacks.

Overall, the outer portion of each ear cup is covered in hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric while the pads themselves are comprised of a breathable sports mesh material that can be removed and washed by hand. This same padding is used on the underside of the adjustable hard plastic headband for a comfortable fit. However, the included second pair of cups consist of a different, “lush” microfiber material.

In addition to the cloth-based ear cups, the headset provides a swivel component for each cup so that the entire unit can be easily stored in the provided bag. The boom microphone sports a micro pop filter at the end providing clean, puff-free speaking. This microphone plugs into a 3.5mm jack on the headset, and includes a special clip so that users can temporarily store the microphone on the digital/audio cable in and out of the storage bag.

Logitech says the headset is fine-tuned for an analog connection despite the USB-based digital cord. On top of that, both cables include an additional ground wire to prevent crosstalk, which is when an audio signal bleeds from one channel into another, such as hearing the left and right speakers in one ear. Logitech’s plan with this headset was to prevent the microphone channel from spilling into the audio channels for clearer communication.

Finally, this model will be sold in four solid colors: Royal Blue, Fire Red, Triple Black, and Cameo Blue, the latter of which will only be sold through Best Buy.

Here are the technical specifications:

Driver: 40mm Frequency response: 20Hz to 20KHz Impedance: 32 Ohms Microphone pickup pattern: Cardioid (unidirectional) Condenser size: 4mm Condenser frequency response: 100Hz to 10KHz PC cable length: 6.56 feet Mobile cable length: 4.92 feet Weight: 0.57 pounds Colors: Royal Blue

Fire Red

Triple Black

Cameo Blue (only at Best Buy) Availability: June 2017 Price: $100



Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset

This headset is mostly identical to the G433 model. What it doesn’t include is the USB-based cable with the built-in 7.1 surround sound card. Instead, this model offers two analog cables with built-in microphones; one measuring 6.56 feet for PCs, and one measuring 4.92 feet for mobile devices. It also doesn’t ship with a second pair of ear pads.

Finally, the G233 headset will be sold in a single Black/Cyan Blue color combination (shown above), costing $80 when it hits retail shelves this month. The G433 model will arrive at the same time for $100.