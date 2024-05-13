 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Macs just got a huge AI boost

By
The ChatGPT desktop app open in a window next to some code.
OpenAI

We’re all waiting for Apple’s big push into AI, but Macs just got their own boost of AI capabilities thanks to OpenAI. As part of its big spring update, OpenAI announced that its ChatGPT Mac desktop app would soon launch with some AI capabilities that are eerily similar to Microsoft’s ambitions with Copilot.

Living in a browser, ChatGPT doesn’t have context of anything else happening on your computer. But with a desktop app, the chatbot can have access to other things on the screen. In the demo, it opened the desktop app alongside another piece of software. Not unlike Copilot, ChatGPT could be asked what else was on the screen. This makes ChatGPT a bit more capable and contextually aware.

Recommended Videos

It’s worth mentioning that as of now, this desktop app will only be available on the Mac, presumably because Windows already has Copilot.

Related

Copilot, of course, takes things further with the Copilot Pro suite, which has been integrated into many of Microsoft’s first-party apps, whether that’s Edge, Word, or PowerPoint. While ChatGPT can’t do that, its ability to interact with other things on the screen makes it far more powerful. Add in the announcement around the updated GTP-4o model that will be accessible for free, and you have a significant boost in the AI capabilities of the Mac as a platform.

The announcement comes just a week after the launch of the M4 chip in the iPad Pro. Apple claims the new neural engine in the M4 is more powerful than the NPUs available in the current Windows AI PCs. While the M4 isn’t on Macs yet, Apple is clearly interested in investing more in on-device AI hardware in the future.

Of course, this is only the beginning for AI on Macs. Rumor has it that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month will be focusing primarily on AI, and that AI-related updates to macOS will be take the spotlight. Reports by Bloomberg say that Apple is nearing a deal with OpenAI on ChatGPT integration, but we’re yet to see the fruit of these talks just yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
ChatGPT AI chatbot can now be used without an account
The ChatGPT website on a laptop's screen as the laptop sits on a counter in front of a black background.

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that went viral at the start of last year and kicked off a wave of interest in generative AI tools, no longer requires an account to use.

Its creator, OpenAI, launched a webpage on Monday that lets you begin a conversation with the chatbot without having to sign up or log in first.

Read more
OpenAI needs just 15 seconds of audio for its AI to clone a voice
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

In recent years, the listening time required by a piece of AI to clone someone’s voice has been getting shorter and shorter.

It used to be minutes, now it’s just seconds.

Read more
How much does an AI supercomputer cost? Try $100 billion
A Microsoft datacenter.

It looks like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Sora, among other projects, are about to get a lot more juice. According to a new report shared by The Information, Microsoft and OpenAI are working on a new data center project, one part of which will be a massive AI supercomputer dubbed "Stargate." Microsoft is said to be footing the bill, and the cost is astronomical as the name of the supercomputer suggests -- the whole project might cost over $100 billion.

Spending over $100 billion on anything is mind-blowing, but when put into perspective, the price truly shows just how big a venture this might be: The Information claims that the new Microsoft and OpenAI joint project might cost a whopping 100 times more than some of the largest data centers currently in operation.

Read more