Digital Trends
Computing

The new Mac Pro was the only way to save the Mac from the iPad’s killing blow

Luke Larsen
By

The two biggest announcements from Apple’s Wordldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this week revolved around the iPad and the Mac Pro. That’s a bit odd, as they’re not typically the focus of Apple’s annual event. They might not seem related on the surface, but when you read between the lines, they paint a pretty clear picture of the future of Apple’s products and platforms.

I’m no fortune teller, but I’m beginning to get a pretty clear idea how this will play out.

The Mac Pro is the future of the Mac

mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Let’s start with the new Mac Pro. This is a new product for Apple, bringing back not only the cheese grater design, but also a focus on power and expandability. It won’t be enough modularity to please PC enthusiasts — this is still Apple and most of the “modularity” is proprietary. But it’s a big change in direction from the trash-can-style Mac Pro from over five years ago.

Put simply, this is not a computer for you. It’s not for the “prosumer,” the average creative professional, or really any single person. It’s for professional editing shops, companies who love the Mac ecosystem and ethos but have the need for serious power that can actually be customized and expanded to fit the specific needs of a certain workflow. That’s where additions like the Afterburner card and the eight available PCIe slots come into play.

First the first time in a long time, there is some actual engineering innovation in a desktop computer made by Apple. You might be wondering why the Mac Pro had to be quite so expensive and quite so powerful. Couldn’t it be somewhere in the middle? As much as enthusiast Apple fans might want that, the truth is the “middle ground” between the iPad Pro and the low-end MacBooks and iMacs is quickly shrinking. The MacBook, which is on its fourth year using the same chassis, gets software updates so marginal that the default wallpaper is the most noticeable change. 

In fact, most of the actual changes made in MacOS Catalina don’t make the Mac experience better in and of itself. Instead, they’re made to play nicer with the iPad. Whether that’s paving the way forward for iPad apps to come to the Mac via Project Catalyst or even support for using an iPad as a second screen, it’s clear where Apple is shifting its focus.

The iPad is the future of the MacBook

wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x

When word got out that Apple was releasing a separate operating system for the iPad called iPadOS, everyone in the Digital Trends office simultaneously rolled their eyes. But really, it’s just giving a name to something that’s been happening for years now — iOS on the iPad has evolved into a very different experience than on the iPhone over the years. Whether it’s multitasking, gestures, or controls, it’s different software with a different use case in mind. Apple claims the iPad can actually replace a “real computer” every year, but with the launch of iPadOS, I think that it actually came true. 

This year, the iPad is getting better multitasking features, an improved file management system — and get this — mouse and USB support. At this point, the only thing the iPad is missing is a proper case that includes a Touchpad. The iPad Pro is already faster than the lower-end MacBooks, and that is only going to continue in the future. With these new hardware and software improvements, it’s clear that Apple is positioning the iPad to replace the MacBook, especially on the cheaper end of the spectrum where the prices align.

mac pro could save from ipad wwdc 2019 apple ipados today view dark mode 060319 big jpg large 2x

Right now, when you go to a coffee shop, you’ll still see the sea of silver MacBooks. In the early 2000s, Apple wanted to push the idea that everyone could be a creative. All they needed to do was buy a MacBook or iMac — and off they went producing music and editing their own videos. In the future, Apple wants this to be done mostly with iPads. Apple wants you to not only use an iPad for relaxing and content consumption, it wants you to work on it. The company wants it to be the single device that’ll take care of everything the average person needs. Why? Because it’s a platform that Apple has more control over, and for a company like Apple, that’s always going to be the most important factor.

What about the Mac? It’ll still be around, but it’ll be reserved almost exclusively for extreme uses only, in systems like the iMac Pro or the new Mac Pro. I’m not saying Apple is going to retire the MacBook Pro next year. It’ll probably always have a spot in the company’s lineup for creative professionals who need to take their work on the go, and it’ll probably take the iPad Pro a few years to catch up to what an eight-core MacBook Pro with a dedicated graphics card can do.

This is a transition years in the making, so it isn’t going to happen overnight. But make no mistake — if there’s one large narrative to take away from WWDC this year, it’s this: The incredibly niche Mac Pro was the only way of saving the Mac from the death grip of the iPad.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best unlocked phones you can buy
mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10
Computing

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: First look at Apple's latest products

Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Computing

MacOS Catalina takes one more step toward merging the Mac and the iPad

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, June 3 with a keynote and a few announcements about the next version of its flagship operating system: MacOS Catalina.
Posted By Anita George
new mac pro is not for prosumers on table feat
Computing

A new Mac Pro with monitor costs $11,000, and it isn’t built for you

Apple has a new $6,000 Mac Pro and a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. They're fantastically powerful and innovative, but they push the Mac Pro brand outside what even prosumers can afford. The Mac Pro isn't for people. It's for companies.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
Computing

XDR vs. HDR: Why Apple’s new 1,000 nit 6K monitor is such a big deal

Apple just made professionally calibrated HDR monitors a lot more affordable with its Pro Display XDR. The specs sound impressive on paper, but are Apple's ambitious claims really that big of a deal?
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x
Computing

Here’s how to download Apple’s new MacOS Catalina update

Apple's latest MacOS update, known as Catalina, is finally available for developer preview, which means if you're willing to pay a little for the privilege, you can be one of the first to try it out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple new mac pro modular design pc motherboard
Computing

How the Mac Pro’s modular internals prophesy a new future for PC design

Apple's new Mac Pro is here and it looks set to offer video editors a perfect blend of sheer power and expansive expandability. But what if the changes in Apple's new system bleed through into the PC industry as a whole?
Posted By Jon Martindale
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

WPA3, the third generation of Wi-Fi security, has one giant flaw: You

WPA3 is set to improve security on wireless networks for everyone who connects to them with compatible hardware. But it's not a silver bullet. Hackers have already figured out its biggest weakness and it's probably you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Computing

X1 Carbon or X390? Here's how these two ThinkPad laptops stack up

The Lenovo ThinkPad X390 is the company's newest entry into the small-laptop field, with a new 13.3-inch display and smaller bezels. But it competes with the 14-inch X1 Carbon. Which wins out?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

What you need to know about Microsoft Silverlight before its official demise

For those wondering, "What is Microsoft Silverlight?" the answer lies back in the late 2000s, when Microsoft released software that it hoped would compete with Adobe Flash. That didn't happen. Here's everything you need know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
credit karma tax preparation deal laptop
Computing

iTunes is dead. Here are the best alternatives to meet your media manager needs

Apple has announced that the next version of MacOS will no longer feature iTunes. If Apple's trio of replacement apps aren't for you, our list of the best iTunes alternatives can help you find the best media management option.
Posted By Anita George
how to protect family videos youtube kids kidvideos01
Computing

Share family videos privately by dodging YouTube's creepy algorithm

How do you keep your children's videos away from those who might not be so innocent? It's easier than you might think. You can set your YouTube videos to private, but there are some alternative platforms worth considering too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

YouTube announced big changes to its policies regarding hate speech content published on its platform. The biggest change is that YouTube plans to remove thousands of videos that feature hate speech and denials of well-documented violent…
Posted By Anita George
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen