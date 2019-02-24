Digital Trends
Computing

MacBook Pro 2019: Everything we want to see in Apple’s next laptop

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the MacBook we've always wanted

Arif Bacchus
By

It has been almost three years now since Apple last redesigned the MacBook Pro lineup. While the addition of an OLED touch bar and also Retina display have been nice touches, Windows laptops are now picking up slimmer bezels and other features which make the MacBook look a bit old in comparison.

But rumors have been afloat about what the 2019 MacBook Pro will be like. Here’s what we know so far.

Price and release date

macbook pro 2019
Concept by Viktor Kadar

Currently, there are not many rumors as to when you can expect the 2019 MacBook Pro, but we can go based off Apple’s previous launch records to come to a would-be launch date. The most recent update to the MacBook Pro lineup was released in July 2018, and a launch happened right before that in June 2017. But for a larger revamp like we’re expecting, WWDC in June or a fall event is more likely.

As for pricing, the current non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro lineup is led by a $1,300 13-inch model with seventh generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. A 13-inch model with the Touch Bar and 8th-generation processors ups the price to $1,800. As for the 15-inch version, prices start at $2,400, so you can expect Apple to keep any new MacBook models in the same price range.

A complete redesign

macbook pro 2019 2

With the news that a 16-inch MacBook Pro model could join the family, it is likely that it could revamp the entire lineup down to 13, 15, and 16-inch sizes. We expect that’ll become the most expensive MacBook. Considering the nearly $1,100 difference between the 13-inch and 15-inch version, it wouldn’t be surprising if the new 16-incher hits the $3,000 price range. More screen means more money, right?

Other than Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealing that 2019 MacBooks will pick up an “all-new” design, there’s not much known about what the next version will look like. Apple last revamped the MacBook Pro lineup in 2016 by cutting down its weight adding a Retina display, the OLED touch bar, and Thunderbolt-3 ports. However, following the pattern of what Huawei and Dell have done with the XPS 13 or Matebook X Pro, slimmer bezels now would be a good option. It also would be nice to see the return of more ports, including an SD Card slot, and maybe USB-A, but this remains doubtful as even the MacBook Air 2018 doesn’t feature those.

With Samsung working on 4K OLED panels for laptops, one can hope that slim bezel displays could also make its way over to a new MacBook. These panels were confirmed to be shipping to laptop makers in February and would make a nice upgrade over the current generation Retina display.

In addition to a change in the display, the 2019 MacBook could have a different type of keyboard. A recent patent shows that Apple was considering a transformable glass keyboard for MacBook. This would come as a massive improvement over the current generation Butterfly keyboard. The patent suggests a multi-layered system with a transformable piece of glass on the top layer and a touch-sensing layer beneath it. The first glass layer could also be altered, which allows the bottom of the laptop case to have room for a touchscreen.

MacOS updates

MacOS Mojave 10.14

Since MacBooks are powered by MacOS, features in the operating system can be tied to new hardware. New MacOS updates are typically announced at WWDC, with the most recent MacOS Mojave still following the pattern of being named locations in California.

That said, a patent from 2017 indicated that Apple could be considering adding hand and eye tracking to MacOS. It’s been available in Windows 10 for a while, and this would be a feature that could possibly make its way over to new MacBooks. Additionally, it would be nice to see if Apple could add in support for FaceID to MacOS. We’ve seen this on the company’s latest iPads and iPhones, and considering that most Windows laptops already support facial recognition with Windows Hello, it is a glaring omission from the Mac.

Another new feature on the software side of the 2019 MacBook Pro could be the ability to download and use iPad apps. A recent report from Bloomberg hinted that Apple will be combining iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by the year 2021. The first wave of the change could involve allowing developers to port iPad apps over to the Mac with a new SDK coming in June of 2019 — timed perfectly for the summer release of a new MacBook.

9th-gen processors?

macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018

The MacBook Lineup has taken the jump from Kaby Lake processors in 2017 to Coffee Lake processors in 2018, and, following the pattern, the next 2019 MacBook will again likely have Intel’s latest processors. The more obvious upgrade would be to the current Whiskey Lake Processors, which were announced in August of 2018 but are already powering some of the latest Windows laptops. The chipset would bring support for integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi, as well as subtle performance jumps when web-browsing.

More interestingly, Anandtech recently reported that new 9th-generation processors are incoming on laptops, in both the Core i7 and Core i9 variants. As Forbes points out, these would be successors to last year’s 8th-gen Core i9, which debuted in the 15-inch MacBook Pro last summer. At the top of the range would be the Core i9-9880H, which comes with eight cores and sixteen threads.

While a bit far off and timed for Winter 2019, Intel’s upcoming Ice Lake processors also could also be a bet but remains doubtful. However, the release date is out of the typical summer release date for MacBooks. Another wild shot could also be ARM processors, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously indicated that Apple won’t be pushing those out until 2020. Intel is also expecting that change to happen in 2020, according to a recent report from Axios.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro
Microsoft HoloLens front angle
Computing

Microsoft might launch the HoloLens 2 this weekend. Here's how to watch it live

It is widely believed that Microsoft's WMC conference will be the stage for the unveiling of the next generation of its HoloLens mixed reality headset. We have the live stream right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Gaming

Want to play as Iron Man or Waluigi in GTA V? Our favorite mods make it possible

Grand Theft Auto V is best on the PC for many reasons, and modifications may be the most important. You can cause riots, spawn unique cars, and play as a cop with just a few extra files.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Does the GTX 1660 Ti's leaner design make it a better GPU than the RTX 2060?

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti is a new Turing GPU without ray tracing or DLSS, but how does it compare to its RTX brethren? We pit the 1660 Ti versus the RTX 2060 to find out in this comparison.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents with Adobe or a free option

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook 14 hands-on
Product Review

Is the MateBook 14 just another Huawei laptop, or is it something special?

Huawei is now launching a new MateBook 14 laptop. Joining the MateBook 13, it sits in between the MateBook X and MateBook D series and promises premium design at an affordable price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 review
Product Review

Inside the updated Matebook X Pro is an Nvidia graphics card no one's heard of

Does the MateBook X Pro have what it takes to be the better version of itself? We spent some hands-on time with the unit ahead of Mobile World Congress, and here is more on our experience.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

Microsoft unveils $3,500 HoloLens 2 at MWC 2019. Here’s everything you need to know

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Tyler Lacoma
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll