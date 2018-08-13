Digital Trends
Computing

Apple preps production of updated MacBook Air for a 2018 launch

Chuong Nguyen
By
cheap macbook deals

A new rumor may give more support to Apple’s rumored plans of launching a low-cost notebook before the year’s over. Whether the Mac laptop will replace Apple’s aging MacBook Air or slot in as a new member of Apple’s MacBook or MacBook Pro lines isn’t entirely clear at this point, but a new report from DigiTimes suggests that Quanta will be manufacturing the least-expensive notebook in Apple’s laptop lineup. Manufacturing should commence in the fourth quarter, and the laptop could launch in September or October, according to MacRumors.

The timeline matches an earlier Apple product road map provided by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source of Apple news and rumors in the past. Apple’s inexpensive laptop is expected to slot in at under $1,000, similar to what Apple charges for the MacBook Air today. Rumored features such as an update to Intel’s 8th-Gen processors and a Retina display mean that this would be the most significant upgrade to the platform in many years if this laptop gets branded as a MacBook Air. The current MacBook Air relies on Intel’s fifth-generation Broadwell chip architecture, so an update to an eighth-gen processor would give the new Air a major power boost.

Along with the MacBook Air, Apple is also rumored to update the rest of its Mac lineup. Apple is expected to update its MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini this year. The company had quietly updated its MacBook Pro to Intel’s eighth-generation processor earlier this year, and it announced that a newly designed Mac Pro would not be ready until next year. The MacBook Pro refresh also introduced a new third-generation keyboard using Apple’s butterfly key switch. In addition to a quieter typing experience, the new keyboard also brought some under-the-hood design changes to help prevent some of the widely reported keyboard problems experienced by owners of previous generation laptop models.

Earlier reports indicate that Apple could launch its new smartphone models in September and reserve its computing products for an October event. Apple could also choose to quietly launch its refreshed Mac lineup without a media event, similar to how it debuted the new MacBook Pro laptops.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

Can’t keep your kids off their iPads? The Den is a prison for their gadgets

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we've rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Apple just released iOS 12 Beta 5 and Siri Shortcuts just got a lot better

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best monitor for the macbook pro lg ultrafine 5k hero2
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
facebook messenger rolls out video chat ar games feature
Mobile

Facebook Messenger now includes AR games you can play with your friends

If sending messages wasn't already enough with Facebook Messenger, users can now challenge friends to augmented reality games. With the new feature, you can play with up to six people at a time from anywhere in the world.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
apple music
Mobile

Got Verizon Unlimited? Get six months of Apple Music for free

Verizon's new offer stands to benefit both Apple Music and its own subscribers, as the one-of-a-kind offer appears compelling to both existing and potential new subscribers. Find out when the offer begins, and if there are any strings…
Posted By Caleb Denison
iphone 8 plus wireless charging pads review anker powerwave 6
Mobile

Mophie vs. Belkin vs. Anker vs. iOttie: Finding the best wireless charging pad for iPhones

Ever since wireless charging for the iPhone was introduced almost a year ago, an influx of different wireless chargers have appeared on the market. To help make it easier, we tested out four different wireless charging pads with the iPhone…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
hadoro paris custom carbon fiber airpods
Home Theater

Wish your AirPods were as tricked out as your car? Hadoro can make that happen

Hadoro Paris aims to make Apple’s AirPods even better by replacing the cheap plastic casing with an incredibly light, incredibly strong carbon fiber shell and matching case. Insanely high price included.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

A brand-new Mac can be hacked remotely during its first Wi-Fi connection

Researchers discovered a security flaw affecting versions of MacOS prior to 10.13.6 that allows hackers to take control of a Mac during first-time setup and device provisioning. Malicious code can then be injected into the Mac.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
tesla model 3
Cars

Head Tesla engineer leaves for Apple to possibly reboot self-driving car

Apple's self-driving car project could get the reboot as a former chief engineer for Tesla Motors left the company to go back to Apple. Doug Field, who worked at Tesla from 2013 until last month, will go back to Apple.
Posted By Chris Chin
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy note 9 vs apple iphone x
Apple

Sprint holds another flash sale, offers the iPhone X for $5 per month

For those looking for a good deal on an iPhone, Sprint recently announced another flash sale. For a limited time, the carrier is offering the iPhone X for $5 per month to new and existing customers.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to delete apps on an iPhone
Mobile

Looking to remove unwanted apps from your iPhone? Here's how

Have too many apps piled up on your iPhone? With all the games, apps, and bloatware out there, it is easy to run out of room on your phone. Here's how to delete apps on an iPhone, so you can free up some space for something new.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Brie Barbee
Computing

Should you OK Google, Hey Siri, or talk to Cortana? Here's the top voice assistant

In this virtual assistant comparison, we examine how they're becoming an important part of our lives. So how do Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri stack up against one another when it comes to features and voice recognition?
Posted By Jon Martindale