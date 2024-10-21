 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta to use facial recognition to crack down on celebrity scam ads

By

Meta has said it’s going to utilize facial recognition technology in a bid to crack down on celebrity scam ads that plague its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The move comes three years after Meta removed facial recognition smarts from Facebook following a backlash against the technology. Meta will be hoping that the implementation of the system, and the reason for bringing it in, will be better received by its online communities this time around.

Recommended Videos

“Scammers often try to use images of public figures, such as content creators or celebrities, to bait people into engaging with ads that lead to scam websites, where they are asked to share personal information or send money,” Meta explained in a post announcing the move to reintroduce facial recognition technology.

Meta already has a system in place for detecting scam ads involving celebrities, but it’s now aiming to make it more robust. Moving forward, if it suspects an ad to be a potential scam and it contains the image of a public figure at risk of being celeb bait, it will deploy facial recognition technology to compare faces in the ad to the public figure’s Facebook and Instagram profile pictures. If it confirms a match and concludes that the ad is a scam, Meta will block it.

In a bid to steer clear of the same kind of criticisms that prompted Meta to ditch a form of facial recognition technology three years ago that involved automatic photo-tagging of Facebook users, the company said it will delete any facial data generated from ads for the one-time comparison, regardless of whether its system finds a match, adding that it won’t use the data for any other purpose.

The company said that early testing with a small group of celebrities and public figures shows promising results. Next, it will enroll a wider pool of celebrities that have been used in celeb-bait scams. Those selected will be notified, and they can opt out of the system at any time.

Regaining access to accounts

Meta said it’s also testing facial recognition technology as a way for people to verify their identity and regain access to Facebook and Instagram accounts if they forget their password, lose their device, or are tricked into giving their password to a scammer.

At the current time, owners of compromised accounts need to verify their identity to regain access by uploading an official ID or an official certificate that shows their name.

But Meta said it’s now testing “video selfies” as a way for people to verify their identity and regain access to their account.

“The user will upload a video selfie and we’ll use facial recognition technology to compare the selfie to the profile pictures on the account they’re trying to access,” the company explained, adding that the system is “similar to identity verification tools you might already use to unlock your phone or access other apps.”

Uploaded video selfies will be encrypted and stored securely and will never appear on any Meta platform. The video will also be deleted immediately by Meta once it’s been used to verify a user’s identity.

“Video selfie verification expands on the options for people to regain account access, only takes a minute to complete and is the easiest way for people to verify their identity,” Meta said. “While we know hackers will keep trying to exploit account recovery tools, this verification method will ultimately be harder for hackers to abuse than traditional document-based identity verification.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition technology to police

Following in other tech giants’ footsteps, Microsoft announced it would not sell its facial recognition surveillance software to law enforcement. 

Microsoft President Brad Smith made the announcement Thursday during a live interview with The Washington Post. 

Read more
IBM will no longer develop or research facial recognition tech
IBM's Summit Supercomputer

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the company will no longer develop or offer general-purpose facial recognition or analysis software. In a June 8 letter addressed to Congress and written in support of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, Krishna advocates for new reforms that support the responsible use of technology -- and combat systematic racial injustice and police misconduct.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency,” wrote Krishna in the letter.

Read more
Canadian authorities launch investigation into Clearview facial -recognition app
Facial Recognition Composite

Several privacy authorities in Canada announced they have launched an investigation into the use of the Clearview app, as reported by Reuters. The agencies, including privacy commissioners of Canada and of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Québec, are coming together in a joint effort to investigate whether the app breaks any of Canada's privacy laws.

The Clearview app has been the source of much contention since the public was made aware of it thanks to a report in the New York Times last month. It works by scraping large amounts of information, particularly photos, from websites like Facebook or Twitter. Then, when a subject is imaged, it searches for matching images of their face. Essentially, the app can snap a picture of someone and then show wherever their face appears on the internet.

Read more