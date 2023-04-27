 Skip to main content
Meta to ‘introduce AI agents to billions of people’

Trevor Mogg
By

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said that recent advances in artificial technology present an “opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful.”

The Zuck made the remarks during a call with investors on Wednesday following Meta’s release of company data for the first quarter.

His words were a reminder to investors that Meta is intent on competing with the likes of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google when it comes to creating generative AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, which have gained huge attention in recent months.

As Microsoft and Google set about injecting AI technology into its online products, Zuckerberg was keen to let investors know that similar tools developed by Meta will “touch every single one of our products” and be useful for everyone from “regular people to creators to businesses.”

As an example, the Facebook co-founder talked about how “tens of millions of AI agents” working for companies could boost customer support interactions, resulting in “way more businesses that can afford to have people engaging in chat.”

Meta’s boss added that his company is still intent on developing the metaverse, despite recent reports suggesting a shift toward AI.

Zuckerberg’s comments come just a couple of months after he revealed that Meta was bringing together its AI teams in a structural change designed to “turbocharge” its work in that area.

They also follow major changes at Meta that have seen more than 20,000 jobs go in recent months, with Zuckerberg earlier marking out 2023 as the “year of efficiency.”

Meta on Wednesday reported $28.6 billion in income for the first quarter ending March 31. Profit came in at $5.7 billion, marking a dip of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

