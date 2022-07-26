 Skip to main content
Meta to officially allow 18+ content in its metaverse VR environment

Alan Truly
By

Meta has added a “mature content” policy for its increasingly popular Horizon Worlds, acknowledging that 18+ content will be allowed. This shared, multiplayer VR environment is the best representation of what Meta plans for the metaverse.

Since the real world contains topics and imagery that are inappropriate for children and inevitably adult content will appear in virtual reality, Meta is trying to get ahead of any problems by publicly laying out a policy on mature content.

Meta's Horizon Worlds lets you create a world and interact with other people in VR

If you’ve created a space in Horizon Worlds you should have received an email from Meta about the new policy. The email states that you must rate your world within 30 days or your creation will be marked as 18+ regardless of the content. Meta also pointed out that some content is never allowed and its policy on mature content includes guidelines for both allowed and prohibited content.

There aren’t any big surprises to be found in what Meta calls its “Horizon Mature Worlds Policy.” Sexually explicit material and full nudity are prohibited, as are content that promotes criminal activity, illegal drug use, or that depicts real-life intense violence.

Content that should be given an 18+ rating includes near nudity, sexually suggestive material or environments, intense fictional violence that contains blood and gore, and worlds that focus on promoting 18+ activities such as gambling, drinking alcohol, and using tobacco or cannabis. The full policy can be seen on Meta’s website.

This policy addition follows Meta’s recent expansion of parental controls. Clearly, the owner of Facebook is attempting to proactively solve problems before they arrive. Meta asks Horizon Worlds creators to rate their own content but that doesn’t mean it won’t be reviewed for compliance. If any complaints are filed, there’s a risk that the world might be removed, so it’s better to provide an honest rating and proper labeling will make the shared space of Horizon Worlds better for everyone.

