 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Instagram has new parental controls to help moderate use for teens

Anita George
By

Amid eight recently filed lawsuits that claim its platforms have been harmful to its teenage users, Meta has just announced the addition of more parental controls and digital well-being features for its popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

On Tuesday, Meta announced a series of “new tools and resources” for teens and their parents to help better regulate the former’s consumption of content on Instagram. It’s worth noting here that Instagram is one of the platforms included in the lawsuits against Meta.

Two mobile screenshots of Instagram's Take a Break reminders.
Meta/Instagram

And now, Instagram is rolling out a laundry list of new features for parents and teens to help ensure a safer experience on Instagram and moderate teens’ usage of the platform. These new features include the following:

  • Parents can now send invites to their teens to enable supervision tools. Before, teens had to send invitations to their parents. Now parents can send invitations to request that supervision tools be enabled.
  • Parents can view additional information about accounts or posts that their teen reported. If a teen reports an account or post, parents can see who was reported and the type of issue that was reported.
  • Parents can now schedule a time for when they’d “like to limit their teen’s use of Instagram.” Parents can set time limits and schedule breaks from Instagram, in which they’re not allowed to use it.
  • New app notification “nudges.” These notifications will suggest to teen users that they may want to view a different topic if they keep looking at the same subject in Explore.
  • New reminders that tell teens to enable the Take a Break feature. Instagram launched the Take a Break feature in December of last year. The feature displays a suggestion that a given user takes a break from Instagram if they have been scrolling for a while. It also suggests that users “take more breaks in the future” by enabling reminders for them. Instagram is now adding these new reminders that will suggest to its teen users to enable the Take a Break feature “when they’ve been scrolling in Reels for a period of time.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best antivirus software for 2022

vipre antivirus protection two years for price of one lifestyle

What is the best time to post on TikTok?

A smartphone and two other devices on a white table. The smartphone has the TikTok logo on its screen.

Twitter is experimenting with a change to how profiles appear

Twitter app store listing on a mobile device.

TikTok’s new Avatars look a lot like Memojis

The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best 27-inch monitor deals for June 2022

cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image

Best 15-inch Laptop Deals: Dell, HP and Lenovo from $245

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for June 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best smartwatch deals for June 2022

Best Garmin watch deals for June 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best HP Envy deals for June 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best 65-inch TV Deals: Prices from $420

A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

This PC case probably costs more than your entire computer

The Regner PC case that comes with two cooling radiators.