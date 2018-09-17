Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft may go back to black with 2018 Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

Chuong Nguyen
By
microsoft black surface laptop pro 2018 2 13 myspartprice
My Smart Price

Microsoft may be going back to its hardware roots on October 2 by introducing the next-generation Surface Laptop in black. Black was originally used on the Surface RT and the first two generations of the Surface Pro series, but Microsoft eventually switched to silver for its tablet lineup. The Surface Laptop, similarly, had a silver model, but Microsoft also added several color options — burgundy, platinum, cobalt blue, and graphite gold — for the laptop to make it more appealing to students and home users.

The black Surface Laptop variant was initially reported by Windows United, and an image of the the black laptop was shown on MySmartPrice. Thurrott is backing up this claim, and the publication added that the Surface Pro may also get a black color when it gets refreshed next month. “Along with updated internals, Microsoft plans to offer a new color for the Surface Laptop and will return to a classic color for the updated Pro,” Thurrott writer Brad Sams reported. “Microsoft is going back to black. A black Surface Laptop is on the agenda and the updated Pro will also be offered in black as well.”

Aside from a new color choice, it’s rumored that these devices will also ship with updated processors. Originally, it was reported that the Surface Pro may undergo a larger redesign, but it’s been suggested recently that Microsoft may not introduce a new Surface Pro design until next year. Instead, this year’s Surface Pro refresh may be more modest. Both current generations of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop only ship with USB-A ports, and it’s unclear if the refreshes introduced early next month will add the USB-C port that’s found on many modern laptops. Microsoft did squeeze in the port when it refreshed the Surface Book earlier this year, but unlike its rivals, the USB-C port did not come at the expense of the laptop’s USB-A port or the magnetic connector used for charging and docking.

If Microsoft keeps its current color choices, black would represent the fifth color available for the Surface Laptop, and the new color could help increase the notebook’s appeal among Microsoft’s business customers. The current Surface Pro, on the other hand, is only available in a singular silver finish. We’ll likely learn more about Microsoft’s plans for the Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro along with the planned black option early next month during a scheduled press event.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free recording software
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind

Tesla will stop offering two colors -- obsidian black metallic and silver metallic -- to simplify its production process. Reducing the number of available configurations will make the Model 3 easier to build.
Posted By Ronan Glon
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything we know

If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait until 2019. Microsoft is expected to give its professional tablet a major design overhaul and introduce updated features, like a new processor, USB-C, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
google pixelbook review back angle
Computing

Google’s Pixelbook 2 ads reveal bezel-less design ahead of October launch

In an interesting design choice, Google may be shunning bezels entirely on its Pixelbook 2. While this makes for a beautiful laptop, the design may not be ideal for users looking to use the Pixelbook 2 as a tablet.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
DisplayHDR
Computing

The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is absolutely massive

Samsung's CHG90 display is ridiculously big, but the picture it offers is just as impressive. At 49-inches, it takes the term 'ultrawide' to a whole new level and made for an exciting, if hard to film, unboxing.
Posted By Luke Larsen
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

The sequel to the Pixelbook is coming. Here's everything we know about it

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Google hasn't even announced it but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Oculus Rift
Product Review

Oculus Touch buoys the Rift, but there's still work to be done

Oculus inspired the new generation of virtual reality headsets with its incredibly successful Kickstarter. Is the original the standard, or have its imitators surpassed it? Let's take a look at how the Rift stacks up.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
TP-Link AC1200
Computing

Is your Wi-Fi screwing up again? Here's our list of the best wireless routers

Check out the best wireless routers for a variety of homes and apartments. We've collected the top routers for wireless management, 4K streaming, professional gaming, Wi-fi on a budget, and much more. Take a look at our top pick, then check…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
machine learning
Emerging Tech

Neural networks? Machine learning? Here's your secret decoder for A.I. buzzwords

Don't know your machine learning from your evolutionary algorithms? Worried every time you sit on a bus in case Google's Larry Page sits down next to you with a pop quiz? Our handy A.I. buzzword guide is here to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Release of Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti GPUs will be delayed by a week

Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty
Computing

Don't buy a new router, fix your Wi-Fi with these quick tips

Don't panic when your Wi-Fi goes down. Instead, fix it. These simple solutions to the most common Wi-Fi Problems will get you back online at high speed in no time (hopefully) without buying a new router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle