Refreshed Surface Pro 6 could arrive at Microsoft’s October 2 event

In addition to launching its major Windows update — the aptly named Windows 10 October 2018 Update — next month, Microsoft is also slated to unveil a refresh to its Surface lineup. The Surface-maker sent out invitations with the phrase “A moment of your time” to media outlets for a press event scheduled for October 2 in New York City at 4 p.m. local time. The event, according to The Verge, will focus on Microsoft’s hardware, software, and services.

It’s widely anticipated that Microsoft will use its New York venue to unveil refreshes to the Surface Pro convertible tablet and the Surface laptop with Intel’s latest processors. The timing makes sense, given that Intel recently announced its new 8th-generation mobile processors at IFA. The chip-maker’s Whiskey Lake U-series processor and energy efficient Amber Lake Y-series processors could be making their way into Microsoft’s new Surface laptop and the Surface Pro at the event.

Beyond new processors, it’s unclear what other changes Microsoft will add, if any, to these two PCs. Previously, it was speculated that Microsoft is working on completely redesigning its Surface Pro tablet, but according to The Verge, that redesign won’t be ready by October. This means that we’ll likely have to wait until next year to see what Microsoft has in store for a redesigned Surface Pro.

Another Surface product that could benefit from a refresh is the Surface Studio. Microsoft’s all-in-one desktop PC was launched more than a year ago, and the computer could be made more competitive if Microsoft updated the processor and graphics card.

Other products in the Surface lineup include the Surface Book — which Microsoft updated earlier this year with new processor choices, better graphics, and support for the USB-C port — and the more affordable Surface Go tablet, which was announced this summer. Microsoft also announced its Surface Hub 2 earlier this year, but the device won’t be available until 2019.

This will be a busy fall season for tech announcements. Apple’s iPhone announcement is scheduled for September 12, while Google will announce its new Pixel phones — and potentially even updated Pixelbook 2 models — at a New York event on October 9. Additionally, Microsoft could also use the venue for its October event to showcase some of the major new features from its Windows 10 2018 Update.

