Digital Trends
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather round’ event

Christian de Looper
By

It’s that time of year again. Apple has sent out invitations for its annual September event, where we’ll likely see a new set of iPhone devices, a new Apple Watch, and possibly a range of other devices too. The event itself is set to take place on September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, though no matter where you live you should be able to live-stream it for yourself.

What exactly will Apple announce? We’ve been following rumors surrounding all the upcoming products for the past year, and we’ve rounded them up into this short, handy guide. Here’s everything we expect to see at Apple’s “Gather round” event.

Three iPhones

iphone x plus release date news rumors xs leak mem 3

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. This year, rumors suggest it will announce three different models again. Apple is expected to fully adopt the edge-to-edge design seen on the iPhone X for all models of the iPhone (including the notch). Thankfully, they won’t all cost $1,000. Apple will reportedly release two successors to the iPhone X, dubbed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and they will be sized at 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches. Apple will also release a 6.1-inch model, which is expected to be the cheapest of the lot. It will also have an edge-to-edge display with a notch, but the main difference will stem from the use of a LCD screen instead of OLED used on the other two.

The new iPhone XS devices are expected to arrive in a new gold color model, alongside an updated processor, eSIM support, a potential Lightning to USB Type-C cable, and more. The prices are rumored to range from $650 to $1,000.

Read our iPhone XS roundup for more

Apple Watch Series 4

apple watch series 4 news

Just like it did last year, Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch alongside the new series of iPhones. The Apple Watch Series 4 will retain many of the features of the Apple Watch Series 3, but it’s expected to include a display that’s larger by as much as 15 percent — making it an edge-to-edge display, like that on the iPhone X.

Other rumors about the watch indicate Apple may do away with the Wi-Fi model altogether — leaving only the LTE model (you will likely still be able to use Wi-Fi without paying for LTE with this model). It may also feature a UV sensor, and will run Apple’s latest version of watchOS 5.0.

Read our Apple Watch Series 4 roundup for more

MacBook Air

how to install fonts on a Mac

Apple has long been expected to release a new low-cost MacBook, and rumors indicate the company will introduce a refresh of the MacBook Air. The new device is expected to feature Intel’s 8th-generation processors, along with a larger display. The updated computer will reportedly get a 13-inch Retina display, and will likely feature modern ports, like USB-C.

Not much else is known about the new laptop, except for the fact that it will most likely come at a starting price of around $1,000. It’s also not totally certain the new MacBook Air will be released at this September event. Instead, it could show up in October.

Read our MacBook Air roundup for more

Mac Mini

what to expect apple september event 2018 mac mini 500 1 000

Apple may also be planning a long-awaited refresh of the Mac Mini — and it’s about time, considering the computer was last updated in 2014. There will likely be quite a few performance upgrades. Apple will probably adopt Intel’s eighth-generation chips for the computer, and may do away with outdated hard drives in favor of only solid-state options. On top of that, while Apple may not completely revamp the design, it will likely at least update the port selection on the computer to include a few USB-C ports.

When it comes to pricing, the new Mac Mini may start in the $1,000 price range, and will range up from there. Like the MacBook Air, however, there’s no certainty that the Mac Mini will show up at the September 12 event — it may well instead be released later in the year.

Read our Mac Mini roundup for more

iPad Pro 2018

ipad deals roundup

Another rumor to have popped up in recent days is that Apple will update the iPad Pro. It’ll be more than just a spec-bump too — rumors indicate Apple will give the iPad Pro the iPhone X treatment, with slimmer bezels around the screen, as well an updated A-series processor, and perhaps even a little more RAM.

With the new design, there may be no more home button, which means Face ID may replace Touch ID. That may be a double-edged sword, though, as rumors suggest Face ID might only work in vertical mode — meaning you won’t be able to dock the iPad to a keyboard and unlock it with your face. Apple may move the Smart Connector to the bottom of the iPad, so manufacturers may need to build new keyboards.

Read our iPad Pro 2018 roundup for more

AirPower

apple airpower charger
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Apple officially announced the AirPower charger almost a full year ago, but the charger has yet to be released. When it is, AirPower will be able to charge up to three devices at a time — meaning in the evening you can plop down your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods to charger — and they’ll be good to go in the morning. It’s using unique technology that will be able to identify the products and provide the correct amount of energy needed.

While we’re not completely certain AirPower will see the light of day at Apple’s upcoming event, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see it.

Read our AirPower roundup for more

Operating system releases

Alongside new hardware, Apple will also release new software to the public. A few of those releases are all but definite. There’s iOS 12, which will be released likely on September 12 itself. You can check out our hands-on review for all the details on what’s new.

Read our iOS 12 roundup for more

Next up is watchOS 5, which is also likely to be pushed to Apple Watch users on September 12 or soon after. The new operating system boasts a few improvements to watchOS and how it works, including better health and fitness tracking, Walkie Talkie mode, Siri Shortcuts, and more. On top of that, Siri will be better at listening to your needs — you’ll no longer need to say “Hey Siri” to activate her. Instead, simply hold your wrist up to your mouth, and Siri should be listening.

Read our watchOS 5 roundup for more

Last but not last is macOS, which is being updated to macOS Mojave. It’s expected that the new macOS will be released alongside new Apple computers — meaning it’s not a certainty that the new operating system will be released at this event. Still, if it is, macOS users will enjoy a number of new features, including a new Dark Mode, a revamped App Store, and Stacks, which are automatically arranged groups of files on the desktop.

Read our macOS Mojave roundup for more

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 11 is now running on 85 percent of iPhones and iPads
Up Next

What's the skinny? Apple may launch a new MacBook with ultrathin design soon
best cheap macbook deals 1
Computing

What’s the skinny? Apple may launch a new MacBook with ultrathin design soon

Known for slimming down its gadgets with successive redesigns, Apple may be pushing the ultrathin envelope again when it debuts a new MacBook. The latest report suggests that Apple could introduce the slim laptop soon.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here’s how to watch the September 6 Nintendo Direct event

A New Nintendo Direct event will stream on September 6. Here's how you can watch the 35-minute show, and what we expect to see detailed. Both the Switch and the 3DS will have games on display.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mobile

iOS 12 beta users are being bugged by a bogus update notification

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 will likely feature a long-planned UV sensor

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
toothpic app dentist selfie teeth with mirror
Emerging Tech

Hate dental checkups? This app lets you check your smile by snapping a few selfies

Hate going to the dentist for regular checkups? This new app makes getting your teeth checked out was as simple as taking a few selfies and sending them off for remote evaluation by a dentist.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
samsung gear s4 galaxy watch prd
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch nixes one of the biggest pain points of smartwatches

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has almost everything and anything you’d want in a smartwatch. We’ve been wearing this watch for more than a week, and we’ve managed to stretch the battery up to four days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Fin My iPhone - iCloud on MacBook
Mobile

Lost and found: Here's how to locate your iPhone when it goes missing

Finding a lost cell phone used to take hours upon hours of searching. Thankfully, you can now locate your device in a matter of minutes using Find My iPhone, one of the most convenient features of iOS.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung bixby voice assistant third party apps 33691992426 b169f884f3 k
Smart Home

Samsung is beefing up Bixby by opening it up to third-party apps

Samsung is improving its voice assistant Bixby by introducing support for third-party developers to create apps using the A.I. assistant. Samsung will soon release developer kits that will allow Bixby to be integrated into other services.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
instagram said to be prepping standalone shopping app
Social Media

Instagram said to be prepping a stand-alone shopping app

Instagram is reportedly building a new stand-alone ecommerce app called "IG Shopping." If it launches, IG Shopping would allow 'grammers to browse and purchase a range of products, similar to how they can in the current app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
skype finally gets built in call recording
Mobile

Skype finally gets built-in call recording so you can ‘capture special moments’

It's taken a while, but 10 years after launching video chats, Skype has finally added call recording to desktop and mobile versions of its service. The feature stores the chats in the cloud and lets you save and share them, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Red Magic Phone
Product Review

Of course this gaming phone has exhaust ports. But don't laugh! They work.

The Red Magic Phone is the mid-range phone you never knew you wanted. With a unique design, super-smooth performance, and some fantastic speakers, the Red Magic Phone is the gaming phone that's not just for gamers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 6 hands on back full
Mobile

Dig into the tasty Android 9.0 Pie open beta on the OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is an incredible smartphone with flagship levels of power and style -- and now with Android 9.0 Pie. The OnePlus 6 Android 9.0 Pie open beta has begun, and here's how you can download it.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple watch
Wearables

Wearables are still in style as the global market sees solid growth

According to a recent report from IDC, the wearable market is growing -- and as is to be expected, Apple, with the Apple Watch, is at the top of the list. Currently, the company commands a hefty 17 percent of the market.
Posted By Christian de Looper