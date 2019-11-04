Computing

Microsoft’s new Edge browser to launch January 15. Here’s what you need to know

By

After a nearly six-month-long journey through beta testing, Microsoft is finally getting ready to launch its new Chromium-based Edge browser. Announced today, November 4, during the first day of the Microsoft Ignite conference, the browser will be set to launch on January 15 on Windows 7, 8, and 10, and MacOS.

Although this launch is still quite a while away, Microsoft is making a release candidate of the new browser (which is based on Google’s open-source Chromium-engine) available for download. Unlike the current beta builds and insider channels, this release candidate version of the browser is close to what can be expected come January 15. It is also much more stable and bug-free but with the same new abilities that have been tested over the past few months.

Some of those new abilities include a “Collections” feature that helps users quickly gather a list of webpages in one central hub from right inside the browser. Other features range from tracking prevention to help preserve your identity online to an Internet Explorer mode for better compatibility with older websites.

microsoft edge to launch january 15 12 768x768

Although based on Google Chrome, this new Chromium-based version of Microsoft’s Edge browser is quite different. It not only has a new icon to distinguish it from Chrome, old Edge, and Internet Explorer, but the overall user interface is quite a contrast.

As we pointed out in our original hands-on, this new version of Edge sports a fresh user interface with drop-shadow effects and a bit more rounded corners. It also better integrates with Progressive Web Apps, and other desktop operating systems and mobile platforms such as iOS, Android, and macOS. This allows the browsing activities and passwords you complete in Edge on your PC or Mac to be continued and carried over to your phone.

However, some of the features from the older Microsoft Edge browser — such as the ability to set aside tabs, and ink on web pages — are missing from the new browser. Still, Microsoft believes that this new browser will perhaps be the best come January.  “Microsoft Edge runs on the same Chromium web engine as Google’s Chrome browser, offering you best-in-class web compatibility and performance,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Modern Life and Devices for Microsoft.

Editors' Recommendations

Web 4.0? With a new Edge beta, Microsoft is rethinking the browser

edge beta 2019 microsoft ignite screen crop alpha

Google Maps’ Incognito mode finally goes live for Android users

waze vs google maps in hand

New icon for Microsoft Edge browser revealed in online Easter Egg hunt

new microsoft edge browser icon

Google teases Thunderbolt 3 support for Chromebooks in new code commit

thunderbolt 3 could be coming to chromebooks

Target Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k

The best MacBook deals for November 2019

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

Update your Google Chrome browser now: New exploit could leave you open to hacks