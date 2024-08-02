 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft to finally fix everyone’s biggest complaint about Teams

By
Microsoft said that Teams has received a ground-up redesign, which will “empower customers to navigate the challenges of the evolving modern workplace.”
microsoft

Microsoft Teams is reportedly testing a new design that merges the app’s channels and text chat into one user interface, a lot like Slack. This could potentially streamline text communication for organizations and businesses, as The Verge’s Tom Warren mentioned in his Notebook newsletter post.

The newsletter mentioned that Microsoft is currently testing a change combining the text chat and channels into one UI. An internal Microsoft message said: “Our new experience brings chats and channels together to get you to what matters faster.”

Recommended Videos

There has yet to be a confirmation of when this new design for Microsoft Teams will be available, but hopefully, it will be soon. Currently, Microsoft Teams uses a design where the app divides the features into chats for larger meetings, one-on-one, and small groups.

When the new design is ready, Teams Public Preview program users will likely test it first and then make it available to the general public.

Microsoft has improved Teams in different ways, such as by adding 3D emojis and live interpretation and using Copilot, which is slowly pushing more AI into calls and chats.

For example, Copilot will grab insights from your meetings and chat transcript to give you a better idea of what’s going on. You can do plenty of other things on Teams, such as changing your background, always appearing active, and other tips and tricks you may not know about.

But this doesn’t seem enough to make Teams better than Slack when it comes to user preference. Eventually, we’ll know if Teams makes enough changes to one-up Slack once and for all.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Microsoft may fix the most frustrating thing about Windows updates
Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Most Windows users will agree that one of the most annoying things about the operating system is the updates. While Windows Updates are necessary, they often tend to come up at the worst possible time, interrupting work and gaming sessions with persistent reminders that the system needs to reboot. Microsoft might be fixing that problem in the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 build, but it's still too early to bid farewell to those ill-timed reboots.

As spotted in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26058, Microsoft is testing "hot patching" for some Windows 11 updates. Hot patching refers to a dynamic method of updating that often doesn't change the software version and may not even need a restart. In the context of Windows 11, it's pretty straightforward -- Windows will install the update, and you won't have to reboot your system.

Read more
I’m worried about the future of the Microsoft Surface
Panos Panay with a Surface

I've always rooted for the Surface. What started exclusively as a way to push the concept of the Windows 2-in-1 has grown into a full-fledged premium laptop brand, with options at nearly every price point.

But after a year like 2023, it's hard not to feel like we may be reaching a turning point for the brand.
Lack of momentum

Read more
Staples back to school sale 2024: laptop deals, monitor discounts, and more
The HP 15.6-inch laptop on a white background.

With back to school sales in full swing right now, we’ve focused on everything that Staples has to offer. The popular retailer has some great laptop deals, monitor deals, and much more. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office or kit out your child with new technology before they head back to school, this is the place to go. You have two options -- either tap the button below to see what’s out there for yourself, or read on while we take you through our highlights within the sale. Whatever appeals, be quick as the discounts are likely to be strictly time limited.

Canon Pixma TR4720 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer -- $60, was $100

Read more