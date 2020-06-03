The new Microsoft Edge browser, which is based on Google’s open-source Chromium engine, is making its way to more Windows 10 PCs. Now being delivered via Windows Update, the browser is coming as an automatic install, replacing the older and little-used legacy version of Edge.

With the new browser previously only available as a manual download, there are three specific updates that will bring the browser automatically to Windows 10 PCs. These include KB4541301, KB4541302, and KB4559309. Depending on which version of Windows you’re running, you’ll see a different KB in Windows Update when you visit Update and Security and click Check for Updates if you’re hoping to get the browser automatically.

According to Ghacks, KB4541301 is for Windows 10 PCs with the April 2018 or the October 2019 Updates. KB4541302, meanwhile, is for the May 2019 or the November 2019 Update. Finally, there’s KB4559309, which is for all newer Windows 10 versions.

In all cases, once you install any of these KB updates, and restart your Windows 10 device, the old legacy Microsoft Edge will be hidden in favor of the new Edge. However, all of your existing passwords saved websites, and information will carry over into the new browser automatically.

There’s quite a bit to like with the new Edge browser, which recently surpassed Firefox in market share. On its support page, Microsoft highlights some improvements.

“This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities,” Microsoft said.

Compared to old Edge, though, the new Chromium-based Edge is quite different. It’s now powered by the same browser engine as Google Chrome, while adding some unique features to the experience. This includes improved performance, a cleaner and easy to understand user interface, and more ways to customize the experience with Microsoft Store and Google Chrome extensions. Much like Google Chrome, the web browser is also now separate from the operating system, so it’s always getting new updates on a monthly basis.

Microsoft is planning new features for the browser that helps separate it out from Google Chrome. These include new integration with Pinterest in the Collections feature of Edge, as well as a right-click context menu to activate a Sidebar search feature for looking up words and phrases. These features will be coming to the other beta Insider “channels” of the browser first, and a later point for everyone else.

