Microsoft’s new Edge browser has some serious upward momentum. According to new data out from the firm NetMarketshare, Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser in the world, surpassing Mozilla Firefox and inching toward the overwhelming leader, Google Chrome.

Roughly three months after the redesigned version launched, the data reveals that Edge now holds a 7.59% of a total sampled total market share, worldwide. It marks roughly a 0.21% increase, between February and March, according to Techradar.

The number is still a big way from Google Chrome’s 68.5% share, but it was enough to overthrow Mozilla Firefox from second place, which now moves down to a third-place share of 7.19%. Elsewhere, Edge also beats out Internet Explorer at 5.87%, and Apple’s Safari at 3.62%.

For Microsoft, the numbers must be heartening, as it does suggest that at least some people are slowly switching away from other browsers for the new Edge. According to the data, many of the switchers seem to be Firefox users, as Chrome’s percentage continues to increase.

With Edge now being based on Google’s open-source Chromium engine, there’s plenty of reason to switch over. When we reviewed the new Edge we found it was finally worth giving up Chrome for. From increased performance, a clean and easy to understand user interface, as well as more ways to customize the experience, there was a lot that we liked. We even found that Edge was great on Mac, too.

There were, however, still some flaws, too. The browser launched without the ability to sync history, extensions, and some settings across devices. Microsoft, though, promised that the features will be coming soon, and has started beta-testing them across the various “channels” of the Edge Insider program.

Even though it is powered by Google’s Chromium-engine, Edge is much more than just a copy of Google Chrome. With a much different user interface and cool things like the “Collections” feature, it is quite unique on its own.

Some features which help distinguish it from Chrome are on the way soon. This includes “vertical tabs” and a settings option to check to see if your password has been posted on the Dark Web. There’s even a “Smart Copy” feature that is planned for Edge, which can help preserve the original formatting when copying and pasting.

Editors' Recommendations