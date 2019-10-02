During Microsoft’s annual hardware event, the company announced a slew of amazing new products. However, one product that quickly captured many eyes was Microsoft’s first dual-screen laptop.

According to the company this new product, the Surface Neo (previously referred to as Project Centaurus) is currently in the works. The company revealed that the product is one of the lighter products in its Surface line weighing in at 655 grams with a 5.6mm LCD screen, making it the thinnest LCD ever created. The Surface Neo’s small frame was designed to accommodate various lifestyles, while also maintaining a consistent level of productivity. Microsoft’s lead engineer, Carmen Zlateff, also confirmed that Surface Neo would also include “all apps” including Microsoft Office.

Microsoft confirmed that the product would run on Microsoft’s recently-speculated new operating system, Windows 10X, originally codenamed Windows Lite in previous reports. With the combination of the Surface Neo and Windows 10X, Microsoft hopes to increase and re-innovate productivity. As far as hardware goes, to accommodate the device’s thin design, the Surface Neo will be powered by a new 11th-generation hybrid CPU, the Intel Lakefield.

Based on the presentation, it appears you can move the keyboard from top to bottom and have a piece of the screen position on the opposite end. Another interesting featuring is the Surface Neo’s stylus will charge on the back of the device.

Although no firm release date has been revealed, the Surface Neo is slated to launch this innovative product sometime during the 2020 holiday season! If you missed the Surface event, be sure to check out all the fantastic products announced at this year’s Surface event.

