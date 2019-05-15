Share

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6, a personal favorite 2-in-1 laptop of ours here at Digital Trends, is a dynamic device that holds its own against even the best 2-in-1 laptop/tablets on the market, often at more attractive prices. Amazon recently slashed prices on the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop, but Best Buy is offering an even bigger bang for your buck. Today only, score your Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for only $700 (down from $900).

Gone are the days when Microsoft’s most popular products were software. A slew of top-notch hardware released in recent years, led by the Surface Pro series, has kept Microsoft in the top ranks of the tech world. The Surface Pro 6, the company’s crown jewel, boasts a sleek, sturdy construction, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display, and an array of facets and features that make it a perfect tablet or 2-in-1 tool for both amateur and professional purposes.

A favorite selling point of the Surface Pro 6 is the convenience and compatibility that comes with the iconic Windows 10 operating system, offering more flexibility than its iOS or Android counterparts. Beyond that, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is powered by Intel’s 8th-generation Core i5 processor, enabling a smoothness and speed that even the most ardent acolytes of rival Apple will have to appreciate.

One downside of the Surface Pro 6, however, is its standalone ability as a tablet. While powerful, the Surface Pro 6 lags behind other tablets like the iPad in some key areas. Luckily, Best Buy is also currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover at a discounted $95 (down from $130). Transform your tablet into a true 2-in-1 laptop with this lightweight keyboard that doubles as a folding case. A less necessary, but still intriguing, accessory is the Surface Pen (now $68, down from $100), which enables writing and drawing with precision ink on one end, and erasure on the other.

While devotees of Samsung and Apple tablets may be tough to convert, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is the strongest case we’ve seen yet for making the switch. Hurry and scoop yours up today, before this desirable deal runs out.

