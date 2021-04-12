Microsoft just teased an upcoming Surface event via a tweet featuring the voice of Surface Chief Panos Panay. The company added that there’s more to come, and is recommending everyone “stay tuned.”

There’s more to come… stay tuned ???? pic.twitter.com/84wXtcFISY — Microsoft Surface (@surface) April 12, 2021

It has been rumored for some time that Microsoft would be holding a Surface event this spring, and the tweet seemingly confirms one could be on the way imminently. Though the tweet doesn’t really reveal much, it does seem to suggest that a Surface Laptop 4 or new Surface Pro model could be in this next Surface product drop.

The tweet opens with a look at a Surface-branded laptop, and with Panos mentioning that Surface is driven by passion and putting people at the center. That’s followed by shots of all the most recent Surface products, including the Surface Duo and Surface Pro 7, and even the Surface Studio 2.

Specifically, there’s a shot in the teaser showing both Intel processors and AMD-branded Surface-edition processors. This could be a nod to the rumor that the next Surface Laptop 4 could come with AMD options in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes for the first time. The teaser also mentions “incredible performance,” an integration with hardware and software, doing more, and achieving more.

The tweet makes no mention of a rumored Surface webcam or any refreshes to the Surface Earbuds or Surface Headphones, but knowing that these are all long overdue, it won’t be too surprising if they are also in Microsoft’s plans, as some rumors indicate.

Due to the pandemic, it’s likely that this Surface product drop will be virtual via a news release, and not a traditional in-person event. Microsoft was said to be considering breakout digital news events for each of its products, like Windows, Xbox, and Azure.

This Surface event could be the first of many more to come, and it might even shed some light on Windows 10X, Windows 10 Sun Valley, and many of the other things that caused Panay to say “it’s going to be a massive year for Windows” at Microsoft’s last large virtual public event, Microsoft Ignite.

Editors' Recommendations