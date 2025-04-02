 Skip to main content
Microsoft’s Bing adds a Copolit Search mode to rival Google AI Search

Copilot Search for Bing Search engine.
Barely a few weeks ago, Google introduced a new AI Search mode. The idea is to provide answers as a wall of text, just the way an AI chatbot answers your queries, instead of the usual Search Results with blue links to different sources.

Microsoft is now in the race, too. The company has quietly rolled out a new Copilot Search option for its Bing search engine. The feature was first spotted by Windows Latest, but Digital Trends can confirm that it is now accessible across all platforms. 

How to access Bing’s Copilot Search?

Results from Copilot Search in bing.
You can access the dedicated Copilot Search mode by visiting Bing Search in any web browser, or simply use this shortcut: “bing.com/copilotsearch?q=(QUERY). It is also widely available in the Edge browser on both mobile and desktop now. 

When you look up information on the web using the Bing Search, the top menu bar now shows a dedicated “SEARCH” option sitting alongside the Copilot icon, flanked by “All” and “Image” options. Once you tap on it, your query will automatically be carried over and an AI search will kick into action. 

On the desktop version, if you don’t see Copilot Search at the top, tap on the three-dot menu button underneath the text box and select “Copilot Search” from the drop-down menu.  

How Copilot Search works?

Copilot Search in edge browser.
Depending on your question, you can get a series of paragraphs, or a well-curated answer separated across numbered bulleted lists and sections. At the end of each paragraph break, you will also see a hyperlink embed, which can be tapped to open a small window taking you to the source material. 

At the bottom of the AI Search answer, all the sources are listed in the form of a sliding card carousel. The approach is not too different from Google’s AI mode for Search.

So far, a few of the tricky questions I put before Copilot Search were handled accurately. But do keep in mind that AI search tools still have a knack for fumbling, so it’s always recommended that you double-check with the source material. 

