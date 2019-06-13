Digital Trends
Computing

Monzo will launch its banking app in the U.S., but it may be a hard sell

Anita George
By
Monzo card press photo
Monzo Press Kit/Monzo Bank Ltd

Monzo, a widely popular mobile banking service in the United Kingdom, is launching a “light version” of its original app in the United States this year. But while it garnered rave reviews in the U.K., Monzo’s popularity may not reach the same heights in the U.S. because the app will be launched this summer with a few limitations: such as a “light version” of the app with fewer features and the fact that Monzo isn’t an officially licensed bank in the U.S. yet.

According to a blog post published by Monzo on Thursday, June 13, the U.S. version of the Monzo banking app is expected to include the following features: International spending without fees, 24/7 access to customer service, person-to-person payments, immediate spending notifications, and a savings account feature known as Savings Pots. Monzo contends that starting out simply with a banking app with limited features will allow its U.S. customers the opportunity to collaborate with the company to make Monzo “the ideal bank account for the U.S.” However, Monzo’s form of collaboration will apparently require “face-to-face events in major U.S. cities” in which the company will meet with early users of the app to get their feedback and then further build the app.

But U.S. customers may not want to wait for a mobile banking app to become more fully featured, or for banking services that aren’t officially licensed and regulated in the United States yet, and would have to rely, as The Verge reports, on a partnership with Sutton Bank.

While Monzo’s slow launch in the U.S. may be well-reasoned, releasing a feature-light app could be a hard sell to American consumers, especially since as, The Verge notes, support for features like cash and check deposits, and Apple Pay and Google Pay also won’t be available to U.S. customers at first. In fact, money can initially only be transferred from either your existing U.S. bank account or your paycheck will have to be direct deposited into your account. So, Monzo may not be an effective replacement for U.S. banking services, at least not at first.

However, with some time and a few more available features, Monzo could still be a competitive mobile-only banking service in the U.S., especially for customers tired of spending or cash withdrawal fees. According to The Verge, Monzo also won’t charge overdraft fees in the U.S., either.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
A component plugged into a PCIe slot | Does PCIe matter?
Computing

If graphics cards don’t need it, what’s the point of PCIExpress 4?

AMD's upcoming Zen 2-based, Ryzen 3000 CPUs are backwards compatible, but they still have a new chipset, the X570, that introduces PCIE 4.0. The new standard has more bandwidth than anything needs, but it's still useful.
Posted By Jon Martindale
radiohead releases 18 hours of material after hacker demands ransom thom yorke
Music

Radiohead releases 18 hours of material to torpedo hacker’s ransom demand

A hacker who stole 18 hours' worth of unreleased Radiohead recordings was reportedly demanding $150,000 in exchange for its return. But instead of paying up, frontman Thom York and the other band members had a better idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
top tech stories of the week 7 24 2015 google photos shuts down on august 1 here s how to save your and videos
Mobile

Google Drive will stop syncing with Google Photos in July

Google Photos and Google Drive have long synced files together, however that has apparently lead to some confusion as Google announced that Photos and Drive will stop syncing starting in July.
Posted By Christian de Looper
LG UtlraGear gaming monitor stock photo
Computing

LG’s UltraGear monitors are blazingly fast, with a 1ms response time

At E3 2019, LG announced its newest line of gaming monitors, the UltraGear. Both versions of the UltraGear gaming monitor will feature a super-fast 1ms response time and a Nano IPS display.
Posted By Anita George
AMD CEO Lisa Ku
Computing

Can the 3900X beat the 9900K to become the best gaming CPU in the world?

One of the most important head to head hardware battles in 2019 is the Core i9-9900K vs. Ryzen 9 3900X. Whichever wins will be the best gaming processor the world has ever seen. Here's why we think the winner deserves the crown.
Posted By Jon Martindale
walmart cuts more than 300 off price of this hp desktop and monitor bundle pavilion
Deals

Walmart cuts more than $300 off the price of this HP desktop and monitor bundle

If you could use a new computer at home or you're searching for a last minute Father's Day gift, Walmart just took a huge price cut on a nicely equipped, moderately powerful desktop computer bundle including a 24-inch monitor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina
Apple

Here are all the Macs that are compatible with MacOS Catalina

Find every device compatible with MacOS Catalina! Can your Mac download the massive new Mac update when it arrives in 2019? We'll go over all the models that Catalina works with, and how to tell if your Mac is too old or not.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 8930 Tower Review
Deals

Walmart drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC, you'll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200.
Posted By Francis Allanson
nvidia super rtx confusing graphics cards supergpu22
Computing

Nvidia’s Super GPUs look powerful but could make its lineup a confusing mess

To counter AMD's upcoming RX 5700-series graphics cards, Nvidia may be set to unveil some new, "Super" graphics cards of its own. But new rumors suggest that this could turn the Nvidia GPU line into a confusing mess of names and prices.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how much mac pro cost as pc hands on jc 4
Computing

Mac Pro vs. iMac Pro: Apple's incredibly powerful beasts square off

Apple’s Mac Pro and iMac Pro are both incredibly powerful machines, but there are some key differences between them. Which one is best, and which one should you buy? Our guide lays it out.
Posted By Alex Blake
tp link deco deal amazon wifi
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on this TP-Link Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

We've found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
atari vcs preview atarivcs2
Computing

Don’t call it retro. Atari’s VCS is a modern console for PC gamers

You might think the Atari VCS is another retro console like the Nintendo SNES Classic or Sega Genesis Mini. You'd be wrong. Atari's VCS is actually a modern console that runs PC hardware. Yes, it can play Atari games, but it does much more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith