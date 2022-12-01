 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

The most innovative laptops of 2022

Luke Larsen
By

Let’s admit it: the design of laptops hasn’t changed much over the years. And that’s OK.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some real innovation happening. I’m not talking about just fruitless experimentation either, (though there will always be some of that too). This year was full of meaningful innovation happening in the world of laptops that make them better, more powerful, and more fun products to use — and these are the ones that really stand out.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG flow Z13

The ROG Flow Z13 shouldn’t be possible. By category, it’s a 2-in-1 gaming laptop — that is, a Surface Pro with some RGB lighting and a discrete GPU inside. It’s the first of its kind, but as a concept, I wasn’t sure I understood the premise. A gaming device this compact is going to be seriously held back by how small it is. But once I got the thing in my hands, I realized how genius the design really was.

Related

Yes, it’s pretty — thin bezels, a comfortable keyboard, and the neat “window” on the lid that gives you a glowing view of the internals. It’s also a true engineering marvel, given how thin it is — just 0.47 inches thick, or 0.69 inches with the detachable keyboard connected. The RTX 3050 Ti inside doesn’t make this a gaming powerhouse necessarily — but that was never the point. You can play honest-to-goodness PC games on a 2-in-1 this small. That’s the point.

The ROG Flow Z13 also uses the proprietary Asus PCIe port to connect to the XG Mobile external graphics enclosure. Buying the two together makes for quite an expensive purchase, but you can pump the graphics potential on this little machine and transform it into a do-it-all desktop dock. It’s pretty incredible, and exactly the type of innovation I want to see more of.

Runner-up: Dell XPS 13 Plus

The side of the keyboard on the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus was designed to be a forward-thinking laptop. It does away with plenty of conventions in favor of an adventurous new path. Headphone jack? Gone. Trackpad? Invisible. Even the function row of the keyboard has been replaced with glowing capacitive touch buttons. It’s daring, which means it’s a design that could have ended in unmitigated disaster.

And while it requires the mindset of an early adopter to fully appreciate, Dell does a good job of justifying most of its decisions. The lack of a headphone jack is due to the edge-to-edge keyboard and single sheet of glass used for the palm rests. The capacitive touch buttons, on the other hand, allow Dell to move the keyboard closer to the display, giving more room for the larger palm rests and haptic trackpad.

It certainly prioritizes being ultramodern and sleek above usability in some cases, meaning it’s not the right choice for everyone. But innovative? You bet it is.

Honorable mention: Asus Zenbook Fold 17

The foldable Zenbook Fold 17 on a desk with its detachable keyboard.

You might look at the Asus Zenbook Fold 17 and think, “Really? Who needs this?” That’s the question I had when I first saw the device. A 17-inch 2-in-1 Windows tablet with a foldable screen sounds neat, but I had my doubts about how useful it’d actually be.

While thereare certainly some kinks to work out still, opening up the large 17-inch display and propping it up with the included kickstand makes for an incredible screen to work on, especially since the wireless keyboard is so comfortable. It’s still a niche concept, but the use case for such a device is actually there, and that’s exciting for the future of this technology.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These are the apps that have kept me glued to the Quest Pro
The Quest Pro has great hand-tracking capabilities.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Are gaming PCs more expensive today? Here’s what $1,000 bought you 10 years ago
A close-up image of Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2022
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals