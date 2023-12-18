 Skip to main content
Snag this Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router while it’s almost 50% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router.
Netgear

A strong internet connection should be supported by a modern router, especially if there are lots of devices that are using your Wi-Fi network. If you’re on the hunt for wireless router deals, here’s a recommendation — the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router, which is down to just $79 from $149 following a $70 discount from Walmart. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router

Netgear is a mainstay in our roundup of the best wireless routers, which means you can be sure that the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router will meet the needs of your household, ranging from small to medium homes. The router supports Wi-Fi 6, which promises faster and more reliable internet connections, and offers speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps so that your streaming, online gaming, and web conferencing will go smooth and uninterrupted.

The beamforming capabilities of the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router makes sure that all of the devices in your home remain online at all times, and it ensures that digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant are always on attention. The Nighthawk app will let you customize the settings of the router to maximize its performance, and you’ll also get a 30-day free trial of Netgear Armor, which protects all of the devices of your family.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router may be what you need in your home, and you can currently get it at $70 off from Walmart. Instead of $149, you’ll only have to pay $79, but you need to hurry if you want to secure the discount because the offer may expire at any moment. You’ll also need to be quick with the purchase if you want to get the Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router in time for Christmas, as shipping lines will start to get congested soon. The more you delay the transaction, the longer you may have to wait to receive the wireless router.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
