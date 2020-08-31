An Intel teaser video that leaked on Twitter revealed what could possibly be a new 2021 model of Dell’s XPS 13 laptop.

Although never referring to the XPS 13 by name, the roughly 50-second long clip puts a visual focus on a laptop with four-sided slim bezels, and a carbon fiber keyboard, as well as a silver chassis. The segments also showcase some new Xe, and Core i7 stickers and branding for Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs, on the laptop, highlighted with “11th Gen Intel Core Processor,” appearing on the screen.

Knowing those visual familiarities to this year’s near bezel-less XPS 13 design, this could possibly be a refreshed XPS 13 model in the video. So, rather than a redesigned laptop, the focus for the upcoming XPS 13 could rather be the switch over to Tiger Lake processors.

Altogether, this opens up the chance that Intel might be working closely with Dell to ensure the XPS 13 as a flagship laptop for its new Tiger Lake processors. The chipmaker promised that its 11th-generation processors would be “greater than generational improvement” and also highlighted its work to improve the integrated graphics, especially when it comes to 1080p light gaming.

The segments in this leaked clip about “redefining performance for real-world needs” does also seem to suggest the same confirms that, too. Intel even highlights in the video how its new CPUs can “make productivity a breeze” and feature “Accelerated A.I. built for today’s apps.” There’s no doubt that performance gain will be the advantage of this new XPS.

The last XPS 13 model was announced at CES 2020 in January, and Intel promised that it’s Tiger Lake CPUs would be ready before the end of this year. With that timeline in mind, Dell could be announcing this new XPS model soon, with a launch coming around January of 2021, especially with an ad already being prepared for it.

It also will be interesting to see if Dell will soon upgrade it’s XPS 15, and XPS 17 laptops with the new processors as well. It delivers Wi-Fi 6, as well as Thunderbolt 4 support. Both of these features are desired by creators who often sport Dell’s XPS products.

