  1. Computing

New reports confirm the next MacBook Pro to drop the controversial Touch Bar

By

According to multiple reports, Apple might ditch its famous Touch Bar in its upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro.

Many sources claim that Apple might release its next-generation MacBook Pro in the summer of 2021. Out of the multiple changes that the device is going to bring, one of them includes the absence of a Touch Bar.

Touch Bar showing digital function keys on the MacBook Pro.

The DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) analysis report said the following about the future of the controversial feature: “Touch Bars continue to be the No. 3 application with an 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1’21. We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9-inch AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future.”

Sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg, too, attested the claim. Apparently, the Touch Bar will be completely removed and replaced by a row of physical function keys. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that was released last year in the fall did leverage the Touch Bar. The company introduced the feature in 2016. However, it wasn’t ever received well. People liked the feel of having physical keys to press. They also found it much more convenient to press on functions without having to look down. It has been five years since the feature was unveiled, and it appears Apple has finally listened to the complaints.

According to DSSC, the Touch Bar is the third largest use of OLED displays at the moment. Rumors also suggest that the company might switch to OLED displays for iPads in the future.

The new MacBook Pro will also host the upgraded silicon processor and a retouched design. The new design will feature square sides in the top and bottom halves of the device along with the flat edge design trend that we saw in the 2018 iPad Pro and in the iPhone 12 series. Apple is also expected to add more IO ports on the side and bring back MagSafe charging. Kuo reports that a MagSafe power connector is returning, but does not mention if this means the ability to charge on the left or right will be lost.

Apple will hopefully be satisfying the demands of all of those who miss the 2015 MacBook Pro with the return of physical function keys.

Editors' Recommendations

iPadOS 15 hands-on: Inching forward and playing catchup

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap HP laptop deals for July 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

Microsoft could launch a cloud PC service next week

Two people sitting at a table with their laptops, cups of tea, and a bowl of fruit.

Update your Windows PC now to fix this critical PrintNightmare security flaw

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

This modded Sega Dreamcast is actually a stealth, AMD-powered gaming PC

sega dreamcast stealth gaming pc mini

Nvidia might be working on the RTX 3080 Super, but there’s a catch

razer blade 15 microsoft black friday 2019 stealth 13 04445 1920x1272

Dell gaming laptops slashed by hundreds of dollars today

Windows 11 vs. MacOS Monterey: Which is the better upgrade?

The MacOS Monterey and Windows 11 about pages side by side

Google could finally address this huge frustration with Chrome tabs

Image of Goog Chrome History

Here are all the motherboards that officially support TPM for Windows 11

aop version 34 motherboards

The best computer cases for 2021

Apple’s M2 chip expected to launch in redesigned MacBook Air in 2022

Board concept of Apple M2.

Hurry! This Full HD 23-inch monitor is on sale for only $120 today

Dell E2318HR 23-inch flat-panel LCD Monitor