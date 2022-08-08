 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

North Korean hackers target huge crypto exchange — are user funds safe?

Zak Islam
By

North Korean hackers are attempting to lure in cryptocurrency experts via bogus job offers for crypto exchange platform Coinbase.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, a campaign orchestrated by the well known North Korean Lazarus hacking group has been uncovered, and its target is those involved in the increasingly popular fintech (financial technology) industry.

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
Getty Images

In what is clearly part of a social engineering attack, the hacking group engages in conversation with targets through LinkedIn, which ultimately culminates in a job offer being presented to the potential victim.

Coinbase is a leading cryptocurrency exchange company, so, at face value, many who are not privy to the attack will naturally be interested in adding them to their resumes. However, if the attack were to succeed, then the consequences could lead to untold amounts of crypto wallets being seized and stolen.

Hossein Jazi, who works as a security researcher at internet security firm Malwarebytes and has been analyzing Lazarus since February 2022, said individuals from the cybergang are masquerading as employees from Coinbase. The scam attracts potential victims by approaching them to fill the role of “Engineering Manager, Product Security.”

If that individual falls for the fake job offer, then they’ll eventually be given instructions to download a PDF explaining the job in full. However, the file itself is actually a malicious executable utilizing a PDF icon to trick people.

The file itself is called “Coinbase_online_careers_2022_07.exe,” which seems innocent enough if you didn’t know any better. But while it opens a fake PDF document created by the threat actors, it also loads malicious DLL codes onto the target’s system.

A fake job offer for Coinbase in the form of a PDF.
Bleeping Computer/@h2jazi

After it’s successfully deployed onto the system, the malware will then make use of GitHub as a central command center in order to receive commands, after which it has free rein to carry out attacks on devices that have been breached.

U.S. intelligence services have previously issued warnings regarding Lazarus’ activity in issuing cryptocurrency wallets and investment apps infected with trojans, effectively allowing them to steal private keys.

And the group’s efforts have been lucrative, to say the least — the FBI found that it had stolen cryptocurrency with a value of over $617 million at the time.

This particular attack, which is connected to a blockchain-based game, materialized due to another deceptive PDF file, which was sent as a job offer to one of the blockchain’s engineers. Once the file was opened, the individual’s system was infected, subsequently paving the way for Lazarus to locate a security flaw and take advantage of it in a big way.

In any case, the prospect is a scary one: opening a single PDF file leading to the entire network being compromised. In the case of Coinbase, which handles billions of dollars in crypto transactions, one can only imagine what the outcome and financial ramifications would be if Lazarus indeed manages to find a way in.

For the time being, if you’re approached by Coinbase in any capacity, it might be a good idea to be cautious of opening any files.

Editors' Recommendations

Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant

A character aims and shoots a gun in The First Descendant.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti gets an unprecedented $1,000 price drop

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti in a PC build.

How to add a watermark in Word

how to add a watermark in word confidential laptop table

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022

Samsung executive TM Roh

How to empty Trash on Mac

MacBook with an empty trash can on the screen.

Fitbit Sleep Profiles is just what I needed to start sleeping better

The Fitbit app open on an iPhone, showing sleep history.

Private cloud vs. public cloud: What is the difference?

Man touching digital cloud icon.

‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Spider One on welcoming the challenge of directing the horror film Allegoria

A shocked man bleeds from his nose in a scene from Allegoria.

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

Your guide to After Like, K-pop group Ive’s big summer comeback

Ive group members standing on a staircase.

Your guide to the best e-book readers for 2022

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review