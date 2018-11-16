Digital Trends
Computing

Crypto hangover could take blame for Nvidia’s potential GeForce RTX 2060 delay

Chuong Nguyen
By
RTX 2080
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Due to a backlog of existing graphics cards, Nvidia’s next-generation GeForce RTX 2060 mid-range GPUs  may be delayed for a bit longer. In a call Thursday when Nvidia released its earnings report, company executives explained that the end of the cryptocurrency boom had created an oversupply of the existing mid-range GTX 1060 cards. Prices for the card didn’t fall quickly enough to attract Nvidia’s traditional demographic of gamers, leaving the company in what it describes as a crypto hangover.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress predicted that the company may be able to clear out remaining inventory of its existing chips, but the backlog situation could extend into the fourth quarter. Another issue that’s adding to Nvidia’s woes is the secondary, or used, market for GPUs. Cryptocurrency miners who had previously purchased Nvidia’s cards may be trying to offload their used cards now that the boom has ended. These used cards may be more attractive to budget shoppers, as they’ll cost less than new cards on the market.

“The crypto hangover lasted longer than we expected, and we were surprised by that, but it will pass,” Huang said in an interview with MarketWatch. Like Nvidia, rival AMD had also predicted that it may take the graphics market several quarters to correct itself following the cryptocurrency boom. In addition to gaming and the cryptocurrency mining market, Nvidia is investing in its technology portfolio that targets the autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and data center businesses. Though those investments are paying off in Nvidia’s long-term strategy, the company’s stock price was immediately affected by the crypto hangover. Nonetheless, Huang remained optimistic about the situation, noting that the company has “overcome adversity far, far, far greater than this.”

There are speculations that this backlog will cause Nvidia to delay the launch of its RTX cards. “The oversupply specifically impacts Nvidia’s GTX 1060 graphics cards, which could result in a delay in shipments of Nvidia’s forthcoming Turing 2060 cards because Nvidia will surely wait for the existing stock to be liquidated before it floods the market with newer, faster video cards in the same price range,” Tom’s Hardware reported. The RTX 2060 will be part of the flagship RTX 2080 line based on the new Turing architecture that supports ray tracing. Nvidia has not announced an official ship date for the RTX 2060, nor has the company made any statement on potential delays.

Most recently, rival AMD also announced a new graphics card that was designed to compete in the mid-range graphics market directly against Nvidia’s GTX 1060. If AMD is able to attract gamers to its RX 590 GPU, Nvidia may require additional time to clear out the GTX 1060 backlog. It won’t be surprising to see price drops start appearing for Nvidia’s GTX 1060 in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018
Up Next

Here's all the best tech gear and gadgetry that survived Shark Tank
amd radeon rx 590 5
Computing

If the speed of AMD’s Radeon RX 590 doesn’t entice you, the game bundle will

AMD's Radeon RX 590 is a new video card that targets 1080p gaming at maximum detail. Starting at $280, it fills a gap between the Radeon RX 580 and the more expensive Radeon RX Vega. AMD says the new RX 590 can beat Nvidia's GTX 1060 Ti.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD Navi: Everything you need to know

With a reported launch in 2019, AMD is focusing on the mid-range market with its next-generation Navi GPU. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles, like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

Ray tracing not an option until it comes to all graphics cards, says AMD

Although Nvidia already supports the ray tracing feature on its high-end new GeForce Turning series of chips, AMD seemingly hinted it doesn't feel like ray tracing is ready until it comes to all level of graphics cards. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su
Computing

AMD is pulling ahead in the die shrink race with 7nm CPUs and graphics cards

AMD might have played second fiddle to Intel and AMD for a long time, but it has the potential to leapfrog both when it debuts its new 7nm CPUs and graphics cards in 2019, leading the die-shrink race for the first time in years.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows Update not working after October 2018 patch? Here’s how to fix it

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you, step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything you need to know

The Surface Pro 6 is officially here, though it's not as big of a redesign as you might have hoped. With a new coat of black paint and an 8th-gen processor, this is a small update. If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini
Computing

Turn your iPad into a display for your new Mac Mini with this workaround

The folks at Luna Display have figured out a workaround which lets you get the best of both worlds and use Wi-Fi and an adapter in order to turn your iPad into a display for the 2018 Mac Mini.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to send a text from your email account
Computing

Latest SMS breach could allow hackers access to your online accounts

A new security breach that exposed more than 26 million text messages could be a huge nightmare for users relying on two-factor authentication. Many of the SMS on the database contained security codes and account reset links.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Windows 10
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mail client goes freemium with the introduction of ads

Microsoft Windows Insiders are finding a nasty surprise inside the Mail app on the latest Windows 10 preview build in the form of banner ads. These ads will appear in the Mail app regardless of the webmail service you use.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

All the best Apple MacBook deals for Black Friday 2018

Shoppers looking for a new Apple laptop could find huge savings on a new MacBook come Black Friday. Retailers are offering discounts as much as $650 on select MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models this holiday season.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
iphone 8 x factory video news apple logo
Computing

Apple discontinues AirPort Extreme, Time Capsule as it exits Wi-Fi router business

Apple is now officially no longer in the router business. The company had already stopped selling the AirPort Express, and now its retail stores and websites have stopped offering the AirPort Extreme and Time Capsule.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Excel documents are used by people and businesses all over the world. Given how often they contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them from the wrong eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale