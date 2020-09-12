  1. Computing

Nvidia reportedly close to sealing more than $40 billion deal to buy ARM

By

Nvidia is reportedly finalizing the acquisition of chip designer ARM from SoftBank, in a deal said to be worth more than $40 billion.

The deal, reported by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, will create a giant in the chip industry.

Nvidia has previously collaborated with ARM, which licenses out technology to chip makers. ARM’s technology is found in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, but has also expanded its reach to vehicles, data centers, and others.

ARM will be valued at the low end at $40 billion in the cash-and-stock deal under discussion, according to sources. If the purchase pushes through, it will be a win for SoftBank, which acquired ARM for $32 billion in 2016 but has “struggled to jump-start growth in the business,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia and ARM have reportedly been in exclusive talks for several weeks. The deal may be finalized as soon as early next week, if there are no last-minute issues.

The acquisition of ARM, if it pushes through, will be a game-changer for Nvidia, as it may give the company far bigger reach than rivals Intel and AMD.

Digital Trends reached out to Nvidia regarding the reported deal to acquire ARM, but the company declined to comment.

Nvidia unveils RTX 3000 series

Nvidia recently unveiled the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070, with the $1,499 RTX 3090 able to play games at 8K in 60 fps.

The new graphics cards debut Nvidia’s new Ampere microarchitecture, which increases GPU performance by 50% while reducing power consumption by half.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for September 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

AMD Radeon VII vs. Nvidia RTX 2080

AMD Radeon VII

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

AMD Radeon VII

The best cheap HP laptop deals for September 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

AMD Ryzen 3950X vs. Ryzen 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

AMD Ryzen 3950X vs. Ryzen 3900X

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

The best videoconferencing software for Windows and MacOS

Everything we love about the cartridge-free HP Neverstop laser tank printer

There’s still time to save $150 on the fantastic Dell XPS 13

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

This Dell Chromebook is in stock and discounted to just $369

asus chromebook flip c436 review

3 features we want from the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Surface Duo

How to transfer files from Android to your PC

3 Amazon deals happening now that probably won’t be cheaper on Prime Day