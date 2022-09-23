 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia’s DLSS 3 could make the monstrous RTX 4090 a little less power hungry

Monica J. White
By

Nvidia’s upcoming flagship, the RTX 4090, was tested in Cyberpunk 2077. It did a great job, but the results were far better with DLSS 3 enabled.

The card managed to surprise us in two ways. One, the maximum clock was higher than expected, and two, DLSS 3 actually managed to lower the card’s power draw by a considerable amount.

The top of the Nvidia RTX 4080 cooler.

The card was tested in 1440p in a system with an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU, running the highest possible settings that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, meaning with ultra ray tracing enabled and on Psycho (max) settings. First, let’s look at how the GPU was doing without DLSS 3 enabled.

At the native resolution, the game was running at an average of 59 frames per second (fps) with a latency that hovered around 72 to 75 milliseconds (ms). The RTX 4090 was able to hit a whopping 2.8GHz clock speed, and that’s without overclocking — those are stock speeds, even though the maximum advertised clock speed for the RTX 4090 is just over 2.5GHz. This means an increase of roughly 13% without an overclock. During the demo, the GPU reached 100% utilization, but the temperatures stayed reasonable at around 55 degrees Celsius.

It’s a different story once DLSS 3 is toggled on, though. As Wccftech notes in its report, the GPU was using a pre-release version of DLSS 3, so these results might still change. For now, however, DLSS 3 is looking more and more impressive by the minute.

Enabling DLSS 3 also enables the DLSS Frame Generation setting, and for this test, the Quality preset was used. Once again, the GPU hit maximum utilization and a 2.8GHz boost clock, but the temperature was closer to 50C rather than 55C. The fps gains were nothing short of massive, hitting 119 fps and an average latency of 53ms. This means that the frame rates doubled while the latency was reduced by 30%.

We also have the power consumption figures for both DLSS 3 on and off, and this is where it gets even more impressive. Without DLSS 3, the GPU was consuming 461 watts of power on average, and the performance per watt (Frames/Joule) was rated at 0.135 points. Enabling DLSS 3 brought the wattage down to just 348 watts, meaning a reduction of 25%, while the performance per watt was boosted to 0.513 — nearly four times that of the test without DLSS 3.

The RTX 4090 among green stripes.

Wccftech has also tested this on an RTX 3090 Ti and found similar, albeit worse, results. The GPU still saw a boost in performance (64%) and a drop in power draw (10%), so the energy consumption numbers are not as impressive, confirming that DLSS 3 will offer a real upgrade over its predecessor.

The reason behind this unexpected difference in power consumption might lie in the way the GPU is utilized with DLSS 3 enabled. The load placed on the FP32 cores moves to the GPU tensor cores. This helps free up some of the load placed on the whole GPU and, as a result, cuts the power consumption.

It’s no news that the RTX 4090 is one power-hungry card, so it’s good to see that DLSS 3 might be able to bring those figures down a notch or two. Now, all we need is a game that can fully take advantage of this kind of performance. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 is set to release on October 12 and will arrive with a $1,599 price tag. With less than a month left until its launch, we should start seeing more comparisons and benchmarks soon.

Editors' Recommendations

The RTX 4090 is begging for a game that can take advantage of it
The RTX 4090 among green stripes.
Here are all of the games that will support Nvidia DLSS 3
Games that support DLSS 3.
Here’s why people are so upset about the RTX 4090 and 4080
The RTX 4090 among green stripes.
Even without the RTX 4090, Nvidia is making building a PC much more expensive
New Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU over a black and green background.
Nvidia is betting on software for the RTX 4090, and that’s the right call
The top of the Nvidia RTX 4080 cooler.
Best HP Envy deals for September 2022
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner
The AMD Radeon 7000-series save the date tweet
This beloved TikTok hashtag just got its own app feature
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
What is ray tracing, and how will it change games?
Ray tracing in Quake 2.
Nvidia RTX DLSS: everything you need to know
RTX 3090 installed inside a gaming PC.
Nvidia RTX 4090 vs. RTX 3090 vs. RTX 3090 Ti: Which graphics card is the best?
A hand grabbing a graphics card.
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 deal cuts over $1,800 off the price (seriously)
A woman works remotely on her Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga.
This huge DDoS attack was one of the longest ever recorded
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.