Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti gets an unprecedented $1,000 price drop

Nvidia board partners are continuing to apply aggressive price cuts to Team Green’s flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

EVGA is offering an absolutely massive $1,000 discount in the form of a rebate for both the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 model and the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra version.

As reported by VideoCardz and Wccftech, the former is now available for $1,149, representing a huge drop from its manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2,149, while the Ultra model is now selling for $1,199. The RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming edition, meanwhile, has seen its cost drop by $600 to $1,399.

Although there’s no stock for it at the moment, the US KINGPIN Hybrid that was originally listed at $2,499 has also become more affordable with a new $1,999 price tag.

The $1,000 price drops follow reports that Nvidia would be changing the MSRP of the RTX 3090 Ti from $1,999 to $1,499. ​​Its predecessor, the RTX 3090, should now be available for $1,299, a reduction of $200.

Elsewhere, the GeForce RTX 30-series is now being listed at 9% below its MSRPs on average (in Germany and Austria), while AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series is now available for 14% below its official MSRPs.

Why are retailers, board partners, and Nvidia themselves reducing the prices for its RTX 30 lineup in a way we’ve never seen before? After all, before 2022, people were paying hundreds, if not thousands of dollars above the MSRP to acquire certain video cards from the RTX 30-series.

Well, there are a few factors to consider. First, the crypto market has experienced another crash, and it’s yet to rebound anywhere near its peak.

Ethereum in particular can be mined on RTX 30 graphics cards, but with its drop in value, it no longer makes for a sound investment for miners. In fact, it’ll take over a year in some cases for someone to just recoup the cost of the board itself, let alone generate a profit on top of that. And don’t forget, these miners spent at least $15 billion on GPUs alone.

Second, Nvidia and AMD are preparing to launch their next-gen GPUs, the RTX 40 and Radeon 7000 lineups, in a few months. As such, retailers and board partners are looking to get rid of all the excess stock that has accumulated on store shelves to prepare for the new generation of graphics cards.

But it seems such stock is not being shifted fast enough, which would explain the numerous price drops in the past few months. Consumers are obviously waiting for next-gen boards for the costs to fall even more, or they’re simply waiting to pay a similar price for a much more powerful GPU.

