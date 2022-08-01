 Skip to main content
GPU prices have fallen off a cliff in spectacular fashion

Zak Islam
By

Prices for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are continuing to drop, with a new report highlighting how they’ve now fallen well below the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP).

It’s an ironic situation indeed. Before 2022, prices were going in the complete opposite direction — GPUs were nearly impossible to purchase at MSRP. However, due to the build-up of stock sitting on store shelves alongside the recent crypto crash, boards are finally becoming both available and, more importantly, affordable.

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

3DCenter, who has been documenting the prices for GPUs for certain European regions over the past year, has confirmed that prices for the GeForce RTX 30-series are now 9% below their MSRPs.

As for AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 range of boards, these GPUs are even cheaper by sitting 14% below the MSRP. These figures represent the cheapest price point they’ve been available for since their initial launches years ago, according to VideoCardz.

It’s important to note how these drops are predominantly related to the GPU markets in Germany and Austria. However, we’ve also seen similar price drops in other countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, and more.

As for the latest report on the state of GPU prices, which covers the period between July 10 and July 31, VideoCardz points out how the average price will undoubtedly be affected by discounted high-end parts. For example, Nvidia itself cut the MSRP for some of its best products by as much as $500 a few weeks ago.

The website also mentions an interesting tidbit from the report: The cost of the RX 6950XT and RTX 3090 Ti have both been subjected to sharp declines in prices, despite hitting store shelves only a few months ago.

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6950XT reference design model, which was released in May, will now set you back around 999 euros ($858). Comparatively, its suggested retail price was 1,239 euros upon launch.

Elsewhere, don’t forget that next-gen boards from Nvidia and AMD are on the horizon. As we approach the fall launch schedule of some of these powerful video cards, costs will naturally continue to decline for its predecessors. So it may make sense to wait a few more months if you’re looking for the best possible deal.

Still, while prices of some of the best GPUs on the market plummet across the board, these reductions are actually not being applied to the mid-range lineup, such as the RTX 3070 (popular for 1440p purposes) and the 1080p-focused RTX 3060. In fact, boards like these are currently being sold above the MSRP.

