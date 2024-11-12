 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is coming to an end

By
Three RTX 4080 cards sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Out with the old, in with the new. According to Board Channels, Nvidia has now halted production for nearly all of its best graphics cards as it shifts focus to the RTX 50-series. Only one GPU remains in production, and some of the cards that are the most in demand are no longer being produced.

Nvidia hasn’t officially announced that it’s sunsetting the RTX 40-series, but we’ve been hearing more and more reports that imply that might be the case. The RTX 4090 was among the first cards to go out of production, and the discontinuation appears to have immediately affected the markets. Nvidia’s behemoth flagship was hard to come by at the best of times, and now, as no more new units are being produced, it’s safe to assume that this situation won’t improve. The cheapest RTX 4090 I could find on Amazon costs nearly $2,000, but you can still snag one for .

The RTX 4090 was an oddity within the RTX 40-series, selling above its recommended list price (MSRP) for most of its tenure, so it’s not exactly strange to see it selling for $2,000. However, this situation might now slowly begin to affect the rest of the lineup, as Board Channels (shared by VideoCardz) reports that most of the other Ada Lovelace chips are now discontinued, too.

The RTX 4070 Super on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The AD102, AD103, AD104, and AD106 chips are reportedly no longer being produced. The only outlier is the AD107, which is a budget GPU found in cards like the RTX 4050 or the RTX 4060, as well as its laptop version. It makes sense that this one would remain available, given that it might be a while before Nvidia launches the mainstream laptop GPUs for the RTX 50-series.

What does this mean if you’re interested in buying a GPU? Right now, not much. Even if Nvidia did discontinue the majority of the RTX 40-series, these cards are still available to buy. But as time goes on, stock levels will dwindle, and buying them new will become pricier. The exact same thing has happened to the RTX 30-series, making those GPUs not worth buying when new.

Most sources now claim that Nvidia will launch the RTX 50-series in January 2025, with the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 being available that same month.

