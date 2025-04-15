Nvidia has a RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 price surprise for you

It’s official: Nvidia has just announced three new GPUs, and some of them will be competing against the best graphics cards in the mainstream segment. There are also new laptops coming right up. Nvidia’s announcement tells us what to expect from the new additions to the RTX 50-series lineup.

Team Green is keeping the pricing the same for its (historically) most popular GPU, the RTX 5060. Starting at $299, the card has the same recommended list price (MSRP) as the RTX 4060. No surprise there, really, and it’s mostly a question of whether it’ll actually be readily available at MSRP — most RTX 50-series models are decidedly not.

The surprise comes in the form of the RTX 5060 Ti in both its iterations, as Nvidia is actually giving these GPUs a price cut when compared to their previous-gen siblings. The 16GB card will launch at $429, and the 8GB card at $379; both are cheaper than the $499 and $399 we had to pay for the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, respectively.

The RTX 5060 Ti comes with either 16GB or 8GB of GDDR7 clocked at 28Gbps RAM, in both cases accompanied by a 128-bit bus, resulting in 448GB/s of memory bandwidth. The cards are also sharing the same total graphics power (TGP) of 180 watts. They both come with 4,608 CUDA cores and a boost clock of 2,572MHz.

The RTX 5060 scales back on the number of cores, down to 3,840, and offers 8GB of VRAM across a 128-bit bus (which means the same bandwidth). This card will have a 145W TGP, which would be a sizeable increase from last gen’s RTX 4060.

All three of the cards were announced today, with availability starting tomorrow (April 16) for the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB. The 8GB version is said to follow “shortly after,” and the RTX 5060 will hit the shelves in May.

Nvidia has also announced new RTX 5060-powered laptops. Prices are starting at $1,099, which is not that much cheaper than the RTX 5070 laptops were meant to start at. The reality is quite different and many models cost more than the MSRP. Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer will all produce some laptops with these new mainstream GPUs.