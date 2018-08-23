Digital Trends
Computing

Older Chromebooks may not run Linux programs due to outdated software

Kevin Parrish
By
pixelbook vs. macbook pro

Not all Chromebooks will support Linux software when the feature comes to Chrome OS later this year. So far, 14 devices may be excluded from the list including Google’s own Chromebook Pixel introduced in 2015. The current list, generated on Reddit, consists of four models from Acer, four models from Asus, two from AOpen, and more.

Google revealed support for Linux software on Chrome OS during its developer conference earlier this year. The idea is for developers to test their Android- and web-based apps on Chromebooks. Linux would run inside a virtual machine designed specifically for Chrome OS, which is simply an emulated high-end computer running within your PC’s real-world system memory.

“It starts in seconds and integrates completely with Chromebook features. Linux apps can start with a click of an icon, windows can be moved around, and files can be opened directly from apps,” Google said in May.

Therein lies the problem. Support for virtual machines didn’t appear in the Linux kernel (aka core) until version 4.8. That said, Google may update the operating system on Chromebooks, but the Linux core will remain the same. Chromebooks now appearing on the makeshift blacklist are based on the Linux 3.14 kernel and will never see an upgrade, making them incapable of running virtual machines.

The kernel is the pure core of an operating system. With Linux, one kernel is made available for free, enabling developers to create an operating system around this core. Examples include Ubuntu, Debian, Android, Chrome OS and so on. Android devices actually suffer a similar issue: Phones and tablets may receive a few updates throughout the year, but never an upgrade to the actual core. New kernels are typically introduced when Google releases a new version of Android.

Meanwhile, Google’s list of Chromebooks supporting Android isn’t quite so short. A beta version of Android support appeared in 2014, but unlike Google’s plans for Linux software, apps run natively on Chrome OS within a software “container.” These sandboxed bubbles provide apps access to key Chrome OS services and hardware without changes to their code.

That said, Linux-based software will run on a virtual machine, but that emulated PC will still reside within a sandboxed software container. Keep in mind that virtual machines and containers are not the same: Virtual machines emulate high-end PCs while containers create an isolated “bubble” within the kernel to provide specific resources to software. Running a virtual machine means Chromebook owners won’t be forced to reboot the device into Developer Mode.

Google dubs this Linux push on Chrome OS as Project Crostini. When support for Linux software actually arrives on Chrome OS is up in the air for now although Google states “this year.” Given a virtual machine is involved, not all Chromebooks will be able to support Linux software anyway due to hardware limitations, not just the outdated Linux kernel issue.

Check out our list of the best Chromebooks you can buy for 2018 right here.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
Force Block
Computing

Chrome 69 arrives in September with Google’s Material Design overhaul intact

The latest version of Google Chrome will arrive on September 4 and it comes with an interface overhaul called Material Design. A specific portion of the company’s notes for the enterprise makes this clear.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most, do you really need the extra power of an i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

The complete breakdown of everything we know about the GeForce RTX GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
gaming numbers history futuremark bg 3dmark timespy 000000
Computing

UL Benchmarks’ 3DMark TimeSpy may support Nvidia’s RTX 20 Series this October

UL Benchmarks is working on a new version of 3DMark TimeSpy that will support the real-time ray tracing features embedded in Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics cards. The benchmark will supposedly arrive in October.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

A.I. makes Nvidia’s RTX 2080 twice as powerful as the GTX 1080

Artificial intelligence is giving the RTX 2080 the boost that it needs, and Nvidia claims that gamers can expect to see twice the performance of the GTX 1080 when they play titles with Deep Learning Super-Sampling enabled.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
dell xps 13 2018 silver 3
Product Review

Long live the king! Dell’s new XPS 13 defends its throne with ease

The redesigned Dell XPS 13 doesn’t reinvent the laptop’s winning formula, but does offer much-needed tweaks including the latest Intel hardware and a thinner, lighter body. Is it enough to keep Dell’s laptop at the top of our ratings?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

Microsoft has made changing your login screen background and desktop wallpaper easy, but if you're new to Windows 10, there are no road signs leading the way. We provide a quick guide on how to make these changes and spice up your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
oculus santa cruz may arrive first quarter 2019
Computing

Oculus ‘Santa Cruz’ VR headset may arrive in the first quarter of 2019

Oculus may introduce a mid-tier VR headset during the Oculus Connect 5 conference in September. This is an assumption based on a response regarding the “Santa Cruz” headset that sources now claim will arrive in 2019's first quarter.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
lenovo ideapad y500 cool touch metal cover logo
Mobile

Despite slowing tablet sales, Lenovo launches 5 budget-minded tablets

Lenovo has taken the wraps off of a slew of new tablets aimed specifically at budget-minded shoppers. The tablets include the Lenovo Tab E7, E8, and E10, along with the Lenovo Tab M10 and Tab P10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

The DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Want a PC gamepad, but don't like Xbox controllers? Use a PS3 controller

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Qualcomm Snapdragon reportedly Microsoft’s first choice for Surface Go CPU

Paul Thurrott claims Microsoft originally intended to use Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon processor in its new Surface Go. But Intel supposedly caught wind of the move and offered “deep discounts” on its Pentium Gold processor.
Posted By Kevin Parrish