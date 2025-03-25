OpenAI Academy offers free AI skills workshops for all knowledge levels

OpenAI has established a free public resource called ‘OpenAI Academy,’ geared toward providing AI education to all knowledge levels.

Among the free offerings, the brand will provide users a mix of online and in-person events, including hands-on workshops and peer discussions, among other digital content, OpenAI said in a press release.

The resource hub is now available on its own webpage, academy.openai.com, and only requires you to sign up for an account to gain access. OpenAI Academy will offer users tips on best practices for Sora video generation, creating custom GPTs, or using ChatGPT’s Deep Research feature.

Originally introduced as an in-person program for more advanced developers and technical users, OpenAI noted it has expanded the program to include more practical users, such as educators, students, job-seekers, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners. The company added that this support has the potential to aid users in improving their learning and economic potential, as well as various growth and innovation.

OpenAI will collaborate with educational partners, including Common Sense Media, to provide on-demand content for OpenAI Academy. Several organizations will host in-person AI literacy workshops, including the higher education institutions Georgia Tech and Miami Dade College, the workforce organizations CareerVillage, Goodwill, and Talent Ready Utah, and the nonprofit organizations Common Sense Media, OATS from AARP, and the Fund for the City of New York, OpenAI noted.

In particular, the AI literacy workshop hosted by Goodwill Keystone in Pennsylvania will teach job-seeker participants how to use ChatGPT to critique their resumes, set up mock interviews, and ask the chatbot for career guidance.

Android Headlines noted that comparable AI educational courses can be intimidating due to the price investment. With OpenAI being among the foremost AI companies in the market, an educational option provided by the brand would likely be highly coveted by many users.