 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Even OpenAI has given up trying to detect ChatGPT plagiarism

Alex Blake
By

OpenAI, the creator of the wildly popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has shut down the tool it developed to detect content created by AI rather than humans. The tool, dubbed AI Classifier, has been shuttered just six months after it was launched due to its “low rate of accuracy,” OpenAI said.

Since ChatGPT and rival services have skyrocketed in popularity, there has been a concerted pushback from various groups concerned about the consequences of unchecked AI usage. For one thing, educators have been particularly troubled by the potential for students to use ChatGPT to write their essays and assignments, then pass them off as their own.

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.
Rolf van Root / Unsplash

OpenAI’s AI Classifier was an attempt to allay the fears of these and other groups. The idea was it could determine whether a piece of text was written by a human or an AI chatbot, giving people a tool to both assess students fairly and to combat disinformation.

Related

Yet even from the start, OpenAI did not seem to have much confidence in its own tool. In a blog post announcing the tool, OpenAI declared that “Our classifier is not fully reliable,” noting that it correctly identified AI-written texts from a “challenge set” just 26% of the time.

Recommended Videos

The decision to drop the tool was not given much fanfare, and OpenAI has not posted a dedicated post on its website. Instead, the company has updated the post in which it revealed the AI Classifier, stating that “the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy.”

The update continued: “We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated.”

Better tools are needed

A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.
Matheus Bertelli / Pexels

The AI Classifier is not the only tool that has been developed to detect AI-crafted content, as rivals like GPTZero exist and will continue to operate, despite OpenAI’s decision.

Past attempts to identify AI writing have backfired in spectacular fashion. For instance, in May 2023, a professor mistakenly flunked their entire class after enlisting ChatGPT to detect plagiarism in their students’ papers. Needless to say, ChatGPT got it badly wrong, and so did the professor.

It’s cause for concern when even OpenAI admits it can’t properly perceive plagiarism created by its own chatbot. It comes at a time of increasing anxiety about the destructive potential of AI chatbots and calls for a temporary suspension of development in this field. If AI has as much of an impact as some people are predicting, the world is going to need stronger tools than OpenAI’s failed AI Classifier.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
OpenAI building new team to stop superintelligent AI going rogue
A digital brain on a computer interface.

If the individuals who are at the very forefront of artificial intelligence technology are commenting about the potentially catastrophic effects of highly intelligent AI systems, then it's probably wise to sit up and take notice.

Just a couple of months ago, Geoffrey Hinton, a man considered one of the “godfathers” of AI for his pioneering work in the field, said that the technology's rapid pace of development meant that it was “not inconceivable” that superintelligent AI -- considered as being superior to the human mind -- could end up wiping out humanity.

Read more
ChatGPT’s Bing browsing feature disabled over paywall access flaw
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.

OpenAI has disabled ChatGPT’s Browse with Bing feature after some users discovered that it can be used to bypass paywalls, which are often used by news publications to encourage readers to sign up for a paid subscription.

Browse with Bing was available only to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, the premium tier of OpenAI’s popular chatbot.

Read more
The best AI chatbots to try out: ChatGPT, Bard, and more
Bing Chat shown on a laptop.

The idea of chatbots has been around since the early days of the internet. But even compared to popular voice assistants like Siri, the generated chatbots of the modern era are far more powerful.

Yes, you can converse with them in natural language. But these AI chatbots can generate text of all kinds, from poetry to code, and the results really are exciting. ChatGPT remains in the spotlight, but as interest continues to grow, more and more rivals are popping up to challenge its crown.
ChatGPT

Read more