 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Malicious bots make up 73% of internet traffic, report says

Kunal Khullar
By

In a concerning revelation by the fraud control platform Arkose Labs, about 73% of internet traffic to websites and apps that was analyzed between January and September 2023 has been attributed to bots engaging in malicious activities. This revelation sparks discussions about the significant drain on valuable resources caused by such nefarious actions.

The third quarter of 2023 witnessed the dominance of five primary categories of bad bot activities, including account takeover, scraping, fake account creation, account management, and in-product abuse. This is similar to the second quarter, with the notable exception of in-product abuse stepping in for card testing.

Recommended Videos

Among the categories, SMS toll fraud experienced the highest quarter-over-quarter surge, escalating by a staggering 2,141% in the third quarter compared to the previous one2. Equally noteworthy was a 160% increase in attacks on customer support call centers during the same period. Scraping, which had the most significant spike from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023 at 432%, highlights the dynamic nature of these malicious activities.

Arkose Labs reported a 291% increase in intelligent bot attacks from the first quarter to the second. This surge is linked to the utilization of sophisticated techniques, including machine learning and AI, that enable these bots to mimic human behavior with heightened adaptability. In instances where AI and technology fall short, cybercriminals resort to human-operated fraud farms to execute their attacks. Fraudulent operations are predominantly identified in Brazil, India, Russia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The escalating trend in bad bot attacks suggests that cybercriminals find this mode of operation highly profitable. The integration of efficient AI is anticipated to aggravate the situation, raising concerns about the efficacy of current defense mechanisms. A few months back, we reported that Microsoft’s Bing Chat was recommending malware advertisements that sent users to malicious websites instead of filtering them out.

While the prevalence of malicious bots is a cause for concern, it’s crucial to acknowledge the existence of beneficial bots that contribute positively to the online ecosystem. Many serve useful functions such as website indexing for search engines, handling basic customer service tasks, and managing social media experiences.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Why the most powerful laptops of 2024 might not use Intel’s latest chips
The Dell XPS laptop seen from behind, with the chassis half open.

Intel's about to add a whole lot of new chips to its list of top processors, and we just got a peek at a few of them out in the wild ahead of time. According to a new leak, upcoming Dell XPS and Alienware laptops will feature some of Intel's latest Meteor Lake CPUs, including the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9. However, Intel's previous-gen Raptor Lake processors are also making a surprising appearance in the lineup, which isn't a great sign.

Windows Report posted an exclusive leak that shows us a whole range of high-end laptops, which the publication predicts should be announced during CES 2024. This includes ultrathin Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops, but there are plenty of options for gamers too, including the Alienware m16 R2, x16 R2, and m18 R2. All of these laptops are said to feature Nvidia's best GPUs from the RTX 40-series.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Turn your laptop into a tablet for $198
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk folded like a tent.

One of the great things about 2-in-1 laptops is that you don't have to go for either a traditional tablet or a full-blown laptop, but you really can go for something a little bit in between. In fact, convertible laptops have become very powerful and lightweight in the past few years, with much more power under the hood than they used to. Luckily, there are many great options you can pick from, from cheap Chromebooks to more expensive models decked out with AMOLED screens. Either way, we've collected some of our favorite deals below to help save you the trouble of having to go looking, so be sure to check out our picks below.

Our Favorite 2-in-1 Laptop Deal

Read more
Best 17-inch laptop deals: Big savings on big screens
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

While many folks tend to focus on smaller and more portable laptops, others prefer something with a bigger screen. While they tend to be harder to find bags for, bigger screens give you more screen real estate to work with, and if you have eyesight issues, having a bigger screen can also work. Unfortunately, there aren't as many 17-inch screens out there as we would like, but we've still found a nice selection that you can pick from, with everything from the budget-friendly to the high-end.
Our Favorite 17-inch Laptop Deal

While there aren't a lot of budget-oriented 17-inch laptop deals, this one on HP's 17z is a solid choice if you want a Windows laptop that stays under $300. It comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, which is perfect for simple day-to-day tasks and productivity work, and the 8GB of RAM will give you a bit of leeway when it comes to apps and tabs. Storage is minimal, though, at only 128GB, so you might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals to help. As for the screen, it runs a 1600 x 900, but you can upgrade that to 1920 x 1080 for an extra $40, which is what we'd do if we only made one upgrade here. That said, if you can swing it, then upgrading to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80 is also another good upgrade that will give you a better quality of life.

Read more