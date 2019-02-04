Digital Trends
Computing

Crypto exchange founder dies with sole password, leaving $190 million locked up

Anita George
By
stock photo of bitcoins and U.S. dollar bills
David McBee/Pexels

The death of a crypto exchange founder has rendered the exchange unable to repay $190 million to its clients.

When QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten passed away in December 2018, the exchange lost access to the funds required to pay back its customers the $190 million it owes them.

QuadrigaCX lost access to these funds because the password required to access them wasn’t known to anyone except Cotten himself.

As a result, the Canadian crypto exchange has filed for “creditor protection” in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy, according to CoinDesk.

Apparently the password-protected funds are kept in “cold storage” and the only funds available to QuadrigaCX are stored in a “hot wallet.” The exact amounts of money stored in either the cold storage or hot wallet are currently unknown, although it seems that the bulk of the money needed to repay Quadriga’s customers is being held in cold storage.

Cotten’s widow, Jennifer Robertson shed a little light on how the funds were normally handled, via a sworn affidavit filed last month with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. In the affidavit, Robertson said that Cotten “would move the majority of the coins to cold storage as a way to protect the coins from hacking or other virtual theft.”

While Robertson does not have business records for QuadrigaCX, she did get Cotten’s laptop. Unfortunately, she has been unable to access the contents of the encrypted laptop, as no one has the password or recovery key for it. Attempts to decrypt the laptop have not been successful.

115,000 customers (with balances) could be affected by QuadrigaCX’s inability to pay the $190 million. Not to mention the roughly $50 million in fiat the exchange also owes. According to that same affidavit, the exchange is supposed to have $147 million in total.

Quadriga’s customers have reported being unable to withdraw their funds from the exchange for months and have complained about this and about receiving little information about the status of their accounts and about the fact that Quadriga’s website went down for maintenance last week.

Selling off Quadriga’s operating platform has been mentioned as an option for the exchange, as doing so may allow it to help pay its customers back.

Selling off the operating platform may not help matters much if the troubled crypto exchange is unable to secure a court hearing on February 5 that confirms a “stay of proceedings.” Such a stay could stop lawsuits against the exchange from going forward and would be expected to prevent “further damages” to Quadriga’s customers, according to Robertson’s affidavit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Intel Core i9- 9900K
Computing

Intel i7 vs. i9: Which of these top-tier CPUs works best for your needs?

If you need a high power CPU Intel makes some of the best. But pitting the Intel i7 vs. i9 can highlight just how different the top-tier chips can be from one another. Here's a little explainer to help you decide which is right for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dark mode macos mojave vs windows 10 mac header
Computing

Debunking Dark Mode: Here’s why it won’t improve your laptop’s battery life

Dark Mode is known to improve battery life for certain devices, like a smartphone with an OLED screen. Does that apply to laptops, as well? To find out we tested two laptops, one running Windows and one running MacOS.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02
Computing

People always say you should upgrade your RAM. But what is it, anyway?

Without RAM, your system would be immeasurably slower. Without RAM, your desktop wouldn't even start. What is RAM? It's your systems way of getting access to the information it needs a lot, as quickly as possible.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AVADirect Avant PC
Computing

Want framerates over 100? Here's our high refresh rate PC build for under $1,000

Building a high-refresh rate gaming PC needn't cost the earth. If you know which components to pick and are willing to sacrifice a few settings here and there, you can make a high-refresh rate gaming PC build for under $1,000.
Posted By Jon Martindale
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Intel’s discrete GPU could offer photorealistic graphics, teaser video hints

Intel could be getting ready to compete with AMD and Nvidia. The company recently pushed out a Twitter video which, in part, teases photorealistic graphics as part of its future goals.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Computing

AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer some of the best bang for the buck, but which is best?

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had a huge impact on the PC industry, from gaming to productivity, but which ones are the best? To find out we put some of the chips through their paces and came out with some solid recommendations.
Posted By Jon Martindale
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? Learn how to send large files — using the cloud or an FTP client — with this simple guide.
Posted By Anita George
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Put your thumbs down: YouTube may disable downvotes to curb mob spamming

The downvote issue, which targets specific content creators and leaves their videos with the likelihood of not being recommended, was recently addressed by Tim Leung, YouTube's director of content management, in a web series. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
public domain images
Computing

Flickr may begin permanently deleting your old photos tomorrow

With SmugMug's acquisition of the photo-sharing site Flickr, the company announced that free users would be losing 1TB of storage, being limited to 1,000 photos. Now, the company will begin deleting photos of users who are over the limit.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Microsoft Edge
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser preview to be available as separate download

Microsoft fans looking to get their hands on the latest iteration of the Edge browser, based on Google's Chromium project, will be able to do so without being a part of the Windows Insider Program.
Posted By Michael Archambault