Online harassment is widespread, study says, but concern over it is fairly low

Why it matters to you If you've been a victim of online harassment, you're not alone, according to a recent study.

From creating intensely local communities to fostering interactions that span the globe, the internet is one of the most remarkable human achievements in terms of bringing people together. Unfortunately, online harassment can tarnish the experience — and some new research indicates it happens way too often.

Pew Research recently completed a study that looked at many forms of harassment to ascertain exactly how often it occurs. According to the data, harassment is so common that a clear majority of internet users have witnessed it, while a significant percentage have experienced it themselves.

The research organization looked at a variety of different types of harassment. It considered everything from simple name-calling to sexual harassment and stalking to actual physical threats. Harassment was further defined according to severity, from “less severe” to “more severe,” and the study considered the impact on victims.

The study’s major conclusions are that different demographic groups are subject to different kinds of harassment — and to varying degrees. For example, young adults ages 18-29 are the most likely overall to experience online harassment, with 65 percent being targeted by at least one element. When just those ages 18-24 are considered, 70 percent reported being victims.

Young women ages 18-24 are the most likely to be stalked online, at 26 percent, and to be targeted for online sexual harassment, at 25 percent. This demographic is also subject to the same levels of physical threats and sustained harassment as other demographics.

Generally speaking, men ages 18-24 are more likely to be subject to any kind of harassment, at 44 percent, versus 37 percent for women. Men most often are subject to name-calling, embarrassment, and physical threats.

By far, social networking sites and apps are where harassment is most likely to occur, with 66 percent of respondents saying they had experienced harassment when engaging in social media. Website comment sections were the next most common at 22 percent, followed by online gaming, personal email, discussion sites like Reddit, and online dating sites and apps.

In terms of how harassment affects internet users, around half found it to be of little concern. Only 27 percent were extremely or very upset by it, demonstrating that although many people experience online harassment, most people choose not to let it bother them. Given the nature of the harassment aimed at them, however, women were more affected than men.