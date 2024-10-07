 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ray-Ban Meta glasses hit version 9.0, get new voice messaging

By
Phil Nickinson wearing the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses while talking into an iPhone.
Isabella Nickinson / Digital Trends

The trend of major version increments for what may or may not be considered major updates continues for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, with software Version 9.0 available for the platform that’s barely a year old. And this comes about a month after the glasses hit Version 8.0.

In addition to the usual “bug fixes and performance enhancements,” there are a trio of new features of note.

Recommended Videos

The biggest of the three arguably is the ability to record and send a voice message (or memo, if you prefer) right from the glasses. They can be up to 1 minute long, and you can send them to WhatsApp and Messenger — the two major messaging platforms owned by Meta. You also can tell your glasses to play any voice messages you’ve received by saying, “Hey, Meta, play message,” after you get an announcement that one has been received.

The second big(ish) addition is that you can now set timers hands-free from your glasses. And when a timer’s up, you’ll be notified through the glasses, which makes sense.

And third among the Version 9.0 updates is the ability to share responses from Meta AI to Facebook or Instagram Stories, or to one of your contacts. You’ll use your voice to get this done, too, and you’ll need to have those apps connect to the Meta View app. (It’s nice that Meta doesn’t overstep by doing that automatically, actually.) When you’re interacting with Meta AI — which is pretty much like a chatbot — you can just say, “Hey, Meta, share that,” to share it outside of the Meta View app.

None of that is anywhere near as exciting as what Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg showed off at Meta Connect in late September — so we still have plenty more major updates coming at some point.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
AMD retracts its new gaming feature after it was getting players banned
Gamer using Discord on a gaming desktop PC.

AMD has released a new graphics driver update that disables its newly introduced Anti-Lag+ technology in all supported games. The latest graphics driver (23.10.2) is a follow-up to 23.10.1, which launched almost a week ago and introduced Anti-Lag+ for Counter-Strike 2.

AMD has confirmed via the official release notes that the reason for disabling the anti-lag tech is due to recent reports about certain online games that were identifying Anti-Lag+ as a hacking tool, which then resulted in player bans. AMD also said that it is actively working with game developers and hopes to find a solution to reenable Anti-Lag+ and reinstate gamers who were impacted by the anti-cheat bans.

Read more
WhatsApp gets much-needed improvements for voice messages
WhatsApp messaging app icon.

WhatsApp is finally giving a much-needed overhaul to the voice messages system on its messaging platform, with a grab bag of new features that will start rolling out in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the trick that users have been demanding for years — fast playback for audio clips. WhatsApp will soon let users speed things up with controls for 1.5x and 2x voice message playback for both originally recorded and forwarded clips.

Another neat addition is background playback. WhatsApp users can leave a chat window and navigate other sections of the app or even jump into another chat while the voice message plays in the background. And if there are multiple audio clips lined up in succession, all of them will play in a queue while still in the background.

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more