Razer is known for making PC peripherals, laptops, and — um — face masks, but the company now wants to be front of mind when you go to upgrade your PC. To that end, it has announced four new products, all PC components, that can bring a little more Razer flair to your next build.

The four products are the Katana Chroma power supply, the Hanbo Chroma all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, Kunai Chroma fans, and a PWM PC fan controller. This is Razer’s first attempt at making PC components, as it breaks into the same territory as Corsair, Cooler Master, and EVGA.

The Katana power supply is the most interesting of the products. Razer will have models available ranging from 750 watts to 1,200W, all of which are fully modular and come with an 80 Plus Platinum rating for efficiency. Razer also launched a 1,600W version with the elusive 80 Plus Titanium seal that delivers 94% efficiency when the power supply has a 50% load. Many of the best PC power supplies don’t have a Titanium rating.

The power supply comes with an ARGB fan that you can control with Razer Chroma. This fan enters a zero RPM mode when it’s not in use, cutting down on noise. Razer says the Katana is arriving in early 2022, but we still don’t have word on pricing or a specific release date.

The Hanbo AIO liquid coolers are arriving sooner, in November. Razer is offering the Hanbo in a dual-fan 240mm design and triple-fan 360mm design. Both models support AM4 for AMD platforms, as well as the last several Intel sockets, including LGA1700 for 12th-gen Alder Lake processors.

The AIO comes from a partnership with Asetek, which is behind some of the best AIO cooler designs from companies like EVGA, NZXT, MSI, and Thermaltake.

Razer highlights an optimized pump intake design and improved reliability on these coolers, but if you’ve seen one of these designs, you’ve seen them all. Most AIOs are roughly the same when it comes to thermal performance. Razer’s own Kunai fans — which are included with the Hanbo AIO — might make a difference.

Available in 120mm and 140mm sizes separately — and 120mm with the Hanbo AIO — Razer says its fans are up to 21% quieter than the competition while offering 70% more static pressure. High static pressure fans are ideal for coolers because they focus on air pressure to push air through a cooler instead of airflow, which is more ideal for a case fan.

Both models support 4-pin PWM to modulate in speed (500 to 2,200 RPM on the 120mm model and 500 to 1,600 RPM on the 140mm model). Of course, they come with ARGB support as well, which you can configure and sync with Razer Chroma. The fans are available now, starting at $45.

Bringing everything together is the PWM fan controller, which is also available now for $50. The controller supports up to eight Razer Kuani fans and works with Razer’s Synapse software, allowing you to customize your fan curve depending on the workload.

Although the components are the most exciting, Razer launched a few other products at its annual RazerCon event, including the Enki gaming chair, which supports a racing-like design that should be familiar to any PC gamer.

Editors' Recommendations