If you’re looking for the most powerful machines that today’s gaming laptop deals have to offer, you should check out the Razer Blade 15. From its sticker price of $3,000, it’s down to $2,300 after a $700 discount from Razer. You won’t always get the chance to buy this gaming device at 23% off, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately as it may be back to its normal price when you wake up tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of the best PC games, according to our laptop buying guide. That’s definitely the case with the Razer Blade 15, which combines the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s identified by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will provide ample space for several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, so you’ll be playing video games with bright colors and sharp details, and with a 360Hz refresh rate, gameplay will be smooth and uninterrupted. The gaming laptop is ultra-portable with a thickness of just 0.67 of an inch and weight of about 4.4 pounds, and it features Razer’s vapor chamber cooling to keep it running at optimum condition even after hours of usage.

There are laptop deals that are designed to meet the specific needs of gamers, just like Razer’s offer for the Razer Blade 15. The gaming laptop is down to $2,300 from $3,000 originally, for savings of $700 that you can spend to buy more video games and invest in gaming accessories. We don’t expect this 23% discount to last long though, as the Razer Blade 15 will likely raw a lot of attention at this price. If you want to get the gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

