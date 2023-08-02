 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $700 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Razer

If you’re looking for the most powerful machines that today’s gaming laptop deals have to offer, you should check out the Razer Blade 15. From its sticker price of $3,000, it’s down to $2,300 after a $700 discount from Razer. You won’t always get the chance to buy this gaming device at 23% off, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately as it may be back to its normal price when you wake up tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of the best PC games, according to our laptop buying guide. That’s definitely the case with the Razer Blade 15, which combines the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s identified by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will provide ample space for several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, so you’ll be playing video games with bright colors and sharp details, and with a 360Hz refresh rate, gameplay will be smooth and uninterrupted. The gaming laptop is ultra-portable with a thickness of just 0.67 of an inch and weight of about 4.4 pounds, and it features Razer’s vapor chamber cooling to keep it running at optimum condition even after hours of usage.

Related

There are laptop deals that are designed to meet the specific needs of gamers, just like Razer’s offer for the Razer Blade 15. The gaming laptop is down to $2,300 from $3,000 originally, for savings of $700 that you can spend to buy more video games and invest in gaming accessories. We don’t expect this 23% discount to last long though, as the Razer Blade 15 will likely raw a lot of attention at this price. If you want to get the gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Killer webcam deal: Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo Pro today
Razer Kiyo Pro mounted on monitor for streaming.

If you're getting ready to do some livestreaming, or you're upgrading your setup, you'll want a decent camera -- or rather a webcam. The best webcams all have one in thing in common, they shoot video in full HD so that your feed is crystal clear and that your viewers get the experience of a lifetime. But there's no reason you should have to pay full price, especially when there are awesome deals available, like this next one from Razer. Right now, you can grab Razer's Kiyo Pro USB webcam with a high-performance adaptive light sensor for just $100, normally $200. That's 50% off and saves you $100, which you can put towards other streaming gear like a nice microphone or headset. Don't sleep on this killer webcam deal, it won't last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo Pro
Shooting at a full HD resolution of 1080P at 60, 30, and 24 frames per second, and supporting lower resolutions of 720P, 480P, and 360P, Razer's Kiyo Pro allows you to fine-tune your stream and deliver it precisely the way you want. It's USB 3.0, with YUY2 and NV12 uncompressed, and H264 compressed video encoding. If you're not sure what that means, basically you're getting excellent video quality at modern codecs supported by a bevy of computers, laptops included.

Read more
Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $620 off
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Gamers have to be very skeptical of the laptop deals that they come across, or else they'll end up with a machine that won't be able to meet their needs. There's no hesitation with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 though, as it's built for the specific purpose of playing the best PC games. The gaming laptop is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $620 discount on its sticker price of $1,620, so you'll only have to pay $1,000 for this device. It's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now though, as we're not sure how much time remains before the offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
Asus ROG machines are no strangers to our roundup of the best gaming laptops, including the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, so you should trust that you'll receive a top-quality device if you go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, not only can you run today's most popular titles, but you'll also be ready for the best upcoming PC games.

Read more
This 15-inch Windows laptop is $280 in the HP back-to-school sale
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

HP has one of the best laptop deals for students on a budget. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home for $280 instead of $460. A sizeable saving of $180, it's a fair bit more affordable than most other options around right now. While it's fairly basic, it should suffice for all your school needs. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15z Laptop
With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, the HP 15z Laptop is pretty basic but it's fine for web browsing, typing up documents, and other general tasks. You can even stream your favorite shows with the 15.6-inch HD screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge bezels. An 85% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for ensuring a slim design.

Read more