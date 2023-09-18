 Skip to main content
Razer clearance sale: Save on gaming laptops and accessories

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals shouldn’t miss Razer’s ongoing clearance sale, which includes discounts on its Razer Blade gaming laptops as well as on accessories such as gaming mice and gaming keyboards. Some options have already sold out though, so we don’t expect the remaining offers to last long. Check out all the deals that are still available, but make sure that you proceed with any purchases as soon as possible because we’re not sure if these bargains will still be around tomorrow.

What to buy in Razer’s clearance sale for gaming laptops and accessories

All of the sizes of the Razer Blade gaming laptop received price cuts for in Razer’s clearance sale. The smallest model, the with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch QHD display is down to $2,600 from $3,500 for savings of $900. The with a 15.6-inch QHD screen and the with a 17.3-inch QHD screen, both with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, are available for $2,300, for savings of $700 on the Razer Blade 15’s original price of $3,000 and savings of $900 on the Razer Blade 17’s sticker price of $3,200. All of these gaming laptops will have no problem running the best PC games at the highest settings, and are equipped with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

For a wireless gaming mouse that’s designed to help you win, go for the , which is down to $80 from $130 for a $50 discount. It features Razer’s HyperSpeed technology that ensure high-speed transmission and extremely low click latency, and the brand’s optical mouse switch that uses infrared light beams to register clicks. Meanwhile, if you need a new gaming keyboard, check out the , which is $40 off for $90 instead of $130. It’s got Razer’s linear optical switches that promise instant response from every keystroke, to give you the advantage that you need.

If you’re serious about gaming, it’s highly recommended that you make the necessary investments. Fortunately, you can still take advantage of the offers in Razer’s clearance sale for gaming laptops and accessories, which will let you enjoy huge discounts. Some offers are already unavailable though, so you better hurry before everything is sold out. This is your last chance for some of these bargains, so if you’ve got an eye on a gaming laptop, gaming mouse, gaming keyboard, or any other product from this Razer sale, you need to complete the transaction immediately.

