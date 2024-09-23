Razer is back with some great deals to help you complete your gaming setup. How? They have offers available across all categories including keyboards, peripherals, gaming chairs, and gaming laptops. The sheer variety of this Razer Gaming Setups sale is nice, but what’s nicer are the discounts on some of this gear. Head over to Razer to peruse the sale yourself, or see some of the top picks below.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard — $170, was $190

This is not your average mechanical gaming keyboard. The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is fully hot-swappable, which means you can swap in and out components. Want new switches? No problem. Want some more unique RGB lighting effects? Yep, that’s possible too. Not to mention, the sale price is pretty darn good.

Razer Enki X gaming chair — $300, was $400

Designed to offer essential, all-day comfort for long gaming sessions, the Razer Enki X optimally distributes weight across its frame. It also features a built-in lumbar arch, high-density cushions, and a memory foam head cushion. If you want to kick back, it reclines up to 152 degrees basically so you can have a decent rest from sitting up.

Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair — $550, was $650

Razer’s Iskur V2 has a lot of dynamic features that give you an enhanced experience. Sound like marketing jargon? Allow us to elaborate. It dynamically reclines and straightens, offers a wide range of adjustments, and is endorsed by a few Pro gamers. Adjustable lumbar support, multi-adjustable 4D armrests, and head support with a memory foam cushion are all standard here. Our very own Luke Larsen loved it when he got a chance to try it out. Need we say more?

Razer Fujin Pro gaming chair — $892, was $1,050

Designed for comfort and breathability, the Fujin Pro is lightweight, ergonomic, and durable. With unique tilt tension controls you adjust your posture any way you prefer, from leaning back to sitting up, and the chair will support you accordingly. The ultra-strong aluminum alloy frame should last through even the longest gaming marathons ever.

Razer Blade gaming laptops

Of course, there are Razer Blade gaming laptops on sale, as well. The highlight is the Razer Blade 16 with a beautiful 16-inch OLED display running at 240Hz, excellent for smooth onscreen action in the latest games.