 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Enjoy serious savings on the latest Razer tech gadgets

By
Hot-swappable functionality showcased on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard.
Razer

Razer is back with some great deals to help you complete your gaming setup. How? They have offers available across all categories including keyboards, peripherals, gaming chairs, and gaming laptops. The sheer variety of this Razer Gaming Setups sale is nice, but what’s nicer are the discounts on some of this gear. Head over to Razer to peruse the sale yourself, or see some of the top picks below.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard — $170, was $190

This is not your average mechanical gaming keyboard. The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is fully hot-swappable, which means you can swap in and out components. Want new switches? No problem. Want some more unique RGB lighting effects? Yep, that’s possible too. Not to mention, the sale price is pretty darn good.

Razer Enki X gaming chair — $300, was $400

Designed to offer essential, all-day comfort for long gaming sessions, the Razer Enki X optimally distributes weight across its frame. It also features a built-in lumbar arch, high-density cushions, and a memory foam head cushion. If you want to kick back, it reclines up to 152 degrees basically so you can have a decent rest from sitting up.

Related

Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair — $550, was $650

Razer’s Iskur V2 has a lot of dynamic features that give you an enhanced experience. Sound like marketing jargon? Allow us to elaborate. It dynamically reclines and straightens, offers a wide range of adjustments, and is endorsed by a few Pro gamers. Adjustable lumbar support, multi-adjustable 4D armrests, and head support with a memory foam cushion are all standard here. Our very own Luke Larsen loved it when he got a chance to try it out. Need we say more?

Razer Fujin Pro gaming chair — $892, was $1,050

Designed for comfort and breathability, the Fujin Pro is lightweight, ergonomic, and durable. With unique tilt tension controls you adjust your posture any way you prefer, from leaning back to sitting up, and the chair will support you accordingly. The ultra-strong aluminum alloy frame should last through even the longest gaming marathons ever.

Razer Blade gaming laptops

Razer top gaming laptops deals post featured image with Blade laptop
Razer

Of course, there are Razer Blade gaming laptops on sale, as well. The highlight is the Razer Blade 16 with a beautiful 16-inch OLED display running at 240Hz, excellent for smooth onscreen action in the latest games.

  • Razer Blade 16 with QHD+ 240Hz OLED display and GeForce RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 16 with QHD+ 240Hz OLED display and GeForce RTX 4080 —
  • Razer Blade 16 with QHD+ 240Hz OLED display and GeForce RTX 4090 —

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This mini gaming PC with a Ryzen 9 CPU is on sale for under $500
The Acemagician mini gaming PC on a white background.

If you’re looking for gaming PC deals that are a little different from the crowd, you may wish to check out the offer that Amazon has right now. Today, you can buy the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC with a AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and some other budget-friendly components for $449 instead of $549. The $100 saving works out at 18% off, so it’s pretty good value. If you just want a simple gaming PC to place next to your TV for casual gaming, it’ll work well. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC
This gaming PC won’t compete with the very best gaming PCs. That isn’t really the point of the Acemagician Mini Gaming PC. Instead, it’s all about convenience. This is a gaming rig which is small enough to fit among your home cinema equipment to hook up to your TV or connect to one of the best gaming monitors for occasional play.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for just $600
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

Gaming laptop deals are good options for anyone who wants to game on the move but is on a very tight budget. Over at Walmart, you can buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $599 instead of $979. The $380 discount is a pretty good one for a gaming laptop that’s well suited for anyone starting out on their PC gaming journey. If you want to keep costs down, read on while we take you through what this model has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop
HP isn’t a name you’ll see when seeking out the best gaming laptop brands, but it is one ranking highly among the best laptop brands for work purposes. That means you’re in reasonably safe hands when checking out this HP Victus.

Read more
The Alienware m16 R2 is on sale at Dell, and it’s a better pick than the x16
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.

For one of the better gaming laptop deals around, check out the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop that is currently on sale at Dell right now. It usually costs $1,945, but it’s temporarily down to $1,600, saving you $345. Crucially, this is the laptop that when we compared the Alienware m16 R2 with the Alienware x16 R2, we found it to be better due to offering similar performance while being much cheaper. If that sounds good to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands around, being distinctly premium in price and quality. With the M-series, you get plenty of power and a bit more heft, so they’re slightly less portable, but it’s worth it for the considerable savings involved.

Read more