Razer heads to Kickstarter to create its Naga Trinity gaming mouse for lefties

When it comes to computer mice, scissors, spiral notebooks and more, lefties are a neglected crowd. Peripherals and tools catering to southpaws are few and far between. Luckily Razer wants to help fix that — at least for the left-handed MMO gamer — by creating a left-handed version of its Naga Trinity mouse.

What’s interesting here is that the company took its left-handed crusade to Kickstarter to gauge interest and fund the project. Why go this route? Because the left-handed edition of Razer’s DeathAdder mouse was a low-demand peripheral with a high manufacturing cost. Simply put, Razer doesn’t have any plans to blindly jump into another costly lefty project.

“A left-handed mouse requires significant resources and time — it’s not as simple as just flipping the original mouse design over,” the company states. “However, we were 100 percent committed to going ahead with the project because we saw a significant number of users who wanted one.”

Razer launched its Kickstarter project on August 2. Over the last four days, 224 backers pledged $27,484 with 25 more days to go to hit Razer’s $990,000 goal. As with any Kickstarter campaign, you’ll see tiers based on pledge amount. In this case, Razer provides seven ranging from $1 or more — Pitch in for a good cause — to $297 or more that will provide three Naga Trinity mice for you and your clan members.

The final product will mirror the current Naga Trinity designed for right-handed gamers packing three interchangeable plates with two-, seven-, and 12-button configurations … but on the right side of the mouse. It will also include Razer Chroma lighting, the company’s optical sensor supporting a 16,000DPI sensitivity, mechanical switches, and so on.

If you’re not familiar with the Naga Trinity, it’s mostly designed for games like World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, League of Legends and more that require you to map a huge arsenal of skills and spells. You could use it for first-person shooters as well, such as pressing a numbered button instead of scrolling with the mouse wheel to switch weapons.

“With this campaign, we foresee possible manufacturing risks that could arise, which include but are not limited to production delays due to lead time or new tooling requirements, as well as stringent QA checks that might take more time, but are necessary in certifying every mouse we produce is of the highest quality,” the company adds.

Razer expects to deliver the Naga Trinity to left-handed Kickstarter backers in July 2019. One specific tier — pledge $89 or more — only has 1337 “elite” slots, providing the first batch of Naga Trinity mice to early bird gamers. Other tiers provide the mouse along with a limited-edition mouse matt sporting special artwork. As always, we recommend exercising caution before contributing to a crowdfunded project.

Although left-handed gamers can still use right-handed mice and ambidextrous models, Razer is one of the few that actually design mice for southpaw gamers. But due to low demand, Razer’s output is rather limited. According to Razer, it sold the same number of left-handed Naga mice in six years as it did in a single day with the right-handed version.