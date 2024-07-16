Ready or not, Prime Day is in full swing, with a lot of early offers already floating around. Of course, the best deals are yet to come with the main event, and that’s definitely true of some fantastic deals that Razer is featuring. More specifically, Razer has some huge discounts available on the Blade series — a solid mix of gaming and productivity-focused laptops. If, for some reason, you’ve never heard of the Razer Blade series before, they’re packed with power for ultimate performance in a portable package. They’re also priced reasonably, even more so with these deals. We’ve picked out the best offers below.

Razer DeathStalker V2 — $135, was $200

Not all of the deals are laptops. This one includes a great price on a highly functional keyboard with linear optical switches. The ultra-slim casing and durable aluminum top plate are must-haves in a tough, gamer-friendly keyboard. The laser-etched keycaps with a durable coating won’t fade after lots of use, either, which is always a plus.

Razer Blade 14 with Ryzen 9 and GeForce RTX 4070 — $2,500, was $2,700

A step up in power, this Blade features the same 14-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate as the model above. However, it comes with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of RAM, with the same AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and 1TB solid-state drive. The design is similar, as well, making it a top choice if you want to game virtually anywhere with desktop-grade power.

Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 4070 — $2,700, was $3,000

Go big or go home. This Razer Blade features a 16-inch QHD OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is an Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4070, a 1TB solid-state drive, and 16GB of RAM. It’s ultra-fast and ultra-clear, and thanks to NVIDIA’s tech, you can leverage AI support, accelerate your ideas with NVIDIA Studio, and much more.

Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 4070 — $3,000, was $3,300

This Razer Blade 16 has a 16-inch dual UHD and FHD Mini LED display, Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It also has a 2TB solid-state drive, offering plenty of storage space for the latest games — we all know they take up a lot of space these days. But the real allure here is the super thin, lightweight design while still delivering more graphics power per cubic inch than comparable laptops on the market. If you want the cream of the crop, this is what you should get.

Razer Blade 18 with Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 4070 — $3,100, was $2,800

The last deal on the list has the most power. It’s the biggest, baddest Blade. This Razer Blade 18 features the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. All of that added power is going to make a huge difference when you’re playing the latest games like Star Wars Outlaws — after it launches — Black Myth: Wukong, and more. Desktop-quality features include THX Spatial Audio support across six speakers, a 5-megapixel webcam built-in, and WiFi 7 compatibility.