Razer’s Project Linda could arrive alongside the Razer Phone 2 this September

Just over two months after making its debut, the Razer Phone is already feeling pressure stemming from the dreaded rumor mill. Recent reports claim that the second-generation model may appear in September, possibly during the International Franchise Association 2018 show in Berlin. The secret “internal source” at Razer also suggests Project Linda will make its debut at the show as a retail product donning an as-yet-unrevealed new name.

Razer turned heads in November with the surprise launch of its first smartphone. The company is best known for its gaming peripherals targeting consoles and the PC, and its gaming-grade laptops. Razer previously dipped its toes into the wearable market with the notification-based Nabu wristband, but the company clearly wanted to take its brand to the next mainstream level with a gamer-focused smartphone.

In case you missed the announcement, here are the specifications:

Screen size: 5.7 inches Screen type: IGZO Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 @ 120Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Graphics: Adreno 540 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4 @ 1,866MHz Storage: 64GB

1x Micro SD card slot supporting 2TB Cameras: 2x 12MP (back)

1x 8MP (front) Audio: 2x facing speakers

Dolby Atmos and THX-certified audio Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

4G LTE Battery: 4,000 mAh Operating system: Android 7.1 Dimensions: 6.24 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches Weight: 0.43 pounds Price: $699

As the specifications show, the only features missing from Razer’s smartphone is a laptop-sized screen and port complement. It essentially serves as an Android-based PC that fits into your pocket, and the company expanded on this vision by introducing a concept device that turns the Razer Phone into an actual laptop.

More specifically, Project Linda includes a 13.3-inch screen supporting touch input and a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution at 120Hz. It’s backed by a built-in keyboard supporting the Razer Chroma illumination platform, and the phone itself, which plugs into a slot where you typically see the touchpad. The phone actually serves as the laptop’s “intelligent” touchpad, which loads a special-yet-familiar Android-based Sentio Desktop interface.

The screen and keyboard are packed into a CNC aluminum chassis measuring just 0.59 inches thick. The only ports you’ll find is a single headphone jack, a USB-A 3.1 Gen1 port of the right, and a USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port on the left that’s also used for charging. Project Linda comes with 200GB of storage, and a built-in power bank that charges the phone while it is docked.

But Project Linda is still a concept and it could either change before it eventually becomes a real product, or never see an official release. RazerCEO Min-Liang Tan recently hinted that the company intends to release Project Linda as an official product this year. When that will happen is up in the air, for now.

As for an updated phone, September is seemingly too soon, but not out of the question. It will likely be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and other upgraded components. And given Microsoft recent collaboration with Qualcomm, a second Windows 10 Mobile-powered phone isn’t out of the question, either.