iOS 17.2 just arrived. Here's what's new in the big iPhone update

After two beta versions, Apple has just released iOS 17.2 to the general public. This update is a rather big one, as it finally brings Apple’s native Journal app, which was missing from the initial iOS 17 release earlier this year. On top of that, there are more big changes for Apple Music and elsewhere.

The biggest feature of the iOS 17.2 update is the new Journal app. This native app lets users record posts about their day, with the ability to add photos and video, audio clips, and even location data, all of which the user can reflect on at some point in the future. It’s another great step for helping with mental well-being, similar to the moods featured in Apple Health.

Apple Journal app prompt.
Apple Journal app prompt Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

For those who have an iPhone 15 Pro, iOS 17.2 brings Spatial Video recording. This means the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max can be used to record spatial video footage that can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro headset coming in 2024.

There are also changes for Apple Music listeners. One of the big features is collaborative playlists, where multiple people can add their tracks. In order to make a collaborative playlist, you’ll have to invite others with a link or QR code.

Songs that are favorited will now go into a new Favorites playlist. There is also a new Focus filter for Apple Music Listening History, which will turn off Listening History so songs that you or someone else plays with your account don’t end up on the list.

The Apple Music Discovery Station on an iPhone.
The Apple Music Discovery Station on an iPhone. Phil Ninckinson / Digital Trends

Messages now has a new sticker response that can be used instead of a tapback reaction. When this is used, the selected sticker or emoji will be attached to the corner of a message, similar to a tapback. Apple has also added iMessage Contact Key Verification, which lets users verify each other to ensure a secure and private communication channel.

Those who use the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro now have a new option to map to it calles Translate. This will launch the Translate app, making getting translations faster than before.

Other changes were made to the Apple TV app, which has removed the Movies and TV Shows tabs from the Store. There are also new Weather widgets to choose from, including much-needed Details and Daily Forecast widgets. You can also now get a Digital Clock widget. The Books app has a Fast Fade page-turning animation, Memojies now include bodies, Live Activities support is now in the News app, and a rainbow-colored text option is available for Contact Posters.

You can download the iOS 17.2 update directly on your iPhone now by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure to back up your data before updating.

