Just in time for Star Wars Day, Razer has launched a series of monochromatic accessories in black-and-white tones through its partnership with Disney. The Stormtrooper-themed collection includes a mechanical keyboard, wireless mouse, and a massive mouse pad. The collection was launched in conjunction with the event that is held on May 4 each year and was designed in partnership with Disney’s Lucasfilm. May 4 was chosen as a pun on the catchphrase May the Force be with you: May the Fourth be with you.

“Donning the iconic stormtrooper design, the Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard and Atheris wireless mouse are built for productivity and performance, tuned for both the office and home environments,” Razer said in a release. “The Star Wars-themed Razer Goliathus Extended gaming mouse mat completes the set with a massive surface area for intense work sessions and high-adrenaline gaming.”

These new peripherals bear the same signature and key features as the original accessories. Like the original BlackWidow Lite, the Stormtrooper edition from the Star Wars collection features the same Razer Orange Mechanical Switches with O-rings for quiet operation while still being responsive. The keys are individually backlit, and given that this is a wired keyboard, there is also a black-and-white braided cable. The Imperial crest sits on top of the escape key to complete the theme. The BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition keyboard retails for $99, a $10 premium over the standard version.

The companion Razer Atheris Mouse is also similarly themed in Stormtrooper colors and features the same 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth connectivity as the standard edition in a pocket-sized form factor. The themed edition retails for $59, a $10 premium over the standard $49 version, and comes with the Stormtrooper helmet design printed on top of the mouse itself. There is also a Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat with a similar Stormtrooper design to complete the lineup of Star Wars themed accessories. The mouse pad retails for $34 and features a taut weave that Razer claims is optimized for sensitivity.

Unless you’re a Star Wars fan and covet the Stormtrooper-themed wares, gamers can also check out our picks for some great gaming keyboards and mice alternatives. And if you need a wireless gaming laptop to pair these accessories, be sure to check out our review of Razer’s new Blade with RTX graphics.